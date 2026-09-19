Goa News Seeking divinity Last updated: September 19, 2026 1:10 am nt Share A family cilcks a selfie at Four Pillars, Santa Cruz on Friday. | Atish Naik SHARE A family cilcks a selfie at Four Pillars, Santa Cruz on Friday. | Atish Naik TAGGED:Top Share This Article Facebook Whatsapp Whatsapp Email Copy Link Print Previous Article AC replacement could yield biggest power saving in Calangute: GEDA Your Trusted Source for Accurate and Timely Updates!Our commitment to accuracy, impartiality, and delivering breaking news as it happens has earned us the trust of a vast audience. Stay ahead with real-time updates on the latest events, trends. FacebookLikeXFollowInstagramFollowYoutubeSubscribe - Advertisement -