Select healthcare services at patient’s doorstep soon

Special Correspondent

Panaji

The state government will soon launch the ‘State Care’ initiative for providing select healthcare services at the doorstep of the patient, thus making Goa the first state in the country to implement such a programme.

Health Minister Vishwajit Rane on Tuesday said the former director of health services will head the programme.

The initiative will offer home-based services for patients in need, including physiotherapy, palliative and geriatric care, stroke support and the transportation for dialysis patients.

The Health Minister said the programme aims to improve access to healthcare by ensuring that essential medical support reaches patients at their homes, particularly those with limited mobility, besides senior citizens, bedridden patients and those individuals requiring long-term care.

The initiative will be implemented through specialised ambulances.

Rane also said the Health Department is considering procuring 100 more ambulances.

The announcements were made at a function held to flag off 19 new healthcare vehicles at Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMC), Bambolim.

These vehicles were inducted into GMC, under NTPC’s corporate social responsibility initiative to strengthen emergency medical services in the state.

The fleet comprises six basic life support ambulances, eight advanced life support ambulances, two cardiac ambulances and three medicine transportation vans.

The new vehicles are expected to enhance emergency response, critical care services, medicine logistics and last-mile healthcare delivery across Goa.

Besides Rane, the event was attended by Union Minister of State for New and Renewable Energy Shripad Naik.