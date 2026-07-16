Sewage overflow forces Vasco fish vendors onto roadside

Vasco: Fish vendors at the new fish market in Vasco have shifted to the roadside after sewage from the drainage system overflowed into the market. They said they will not return until the problem is permanently resolved.

The fish market at Sada, Vasco, was inaugurated about six months ago. Over the past few days, however, sewage has allegedly been overflowing from the drainage system and spreading across the market premises, creating a foul smell and making it difficult for vendors to carry on their business.

The vendors said that despite repeated complaints, no effective action has been taken to resolve the issue.

Some vendors said the overflowing sewage has not only created an unbearable stench but has also caused discomfort and irritation to their feet.

After learning that the vendors had moved out of the market, Congress leader Nandadeep Raut and other party members visited the site. He questioned the quality of the newly constructed fish market, saying such issues had surfaced within six months of its inauguration.

Raut said that if the sewage issue is not resolved within the next two to three days, he and the women vendors would stage a road blockade in protest.

The women vendors also said wholesale fish traders and other vendors continue to sell fish along roadsides and at various locations across Vasco, affecting business at the market and causing financial losses. They urged the Mormugao Municipal Council and the concerned authorities to take action on the issue.

Open drain planned, sewage issue to be resolved in 15 days: Salkar

VASCO: Vasco MLA Krishna Salkar said an open drain system will be installed at the Vasco fish market to permanently prevent sewage from entering the premises and that the issue is expected to be resolved within 15 days. Salkar said he inspected the site on Wednesday after being informed about the problem. He said the contractor would begin work on Thursday.

He said the inspection found that discarded fish waste and scales had clogged the drainage pipeline, causing sewage to overflow into the market. An engineer from SUDA had inspected the site about 15 days ago and attempted to address the problem, but the measures taken did not fully resolve it.