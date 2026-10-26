Siolim awaits action on carrying capacity demand

Villagers to launch signature campaign for study

Mapusa: Siolim residents have decided to launch a signature campaign demanding a carrying capacity study for the village, citing irregular water and electricity supply and growing pressure on infrastructure. They also plan to approach the Department of Drinking Water (DDW) and other authorities, alleging that construction projects are being approved without assessing the availability of basic infrastructure.

The decision was taken at an ordinary gram sabha meeting on Sunday, where villagers raised concerns over the strain on existing infrastructure.

“We have been discussing the need for a carrying capacity study and its impact on the village for nearly three gram sabhas now, but there has only been discussion and nothing has happened,” villagers said.

VDC convenor Joaquim Barros said replies received to Right to Information (RTI) applications showed that neither the Public Works Department (PWD) nor the DDW had conducted such a study.

Barros questioned how building permissions could be issued without assessing the impact of new projects on existing infrastructure. He said villagers would submit signatures to the concerned departments and press for immediate action.

Local Gregory D’Souza said the absence of a carrying capacity assessment had contributed to Siolim’s deterioration. “The Regional Plan could have protected the village but changes to Town and Country Planning (TCP) rules has undermined safeguards and reduced the role of gram sabhas and panchayats,” he alleged.

The panchayat secretary said the panchayat could not refuse permissions once the TCP department and other authorities had issued the required no-objection certificates.

The gram sabha also discussed other issues, including measures such as installing signboards and zebra crossings at various locations.