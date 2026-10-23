State rolls out AI Policy with target of 50K tech jobs by 2030

Docu aims to preserve heritage of Konkani

Panaji : The state government on Thursday rolled out the Goa AI Policy 2026, aiming to generate 50,000 artificial intelligence jobs for local youth by 2030, integrate AI into citizen-centric governance, and preserve the cultural heritage of Konkani.

The policy, framed for a three-year period (2026–2029), is aligned with the Goa AI Mission launched in January 2025.

Unveiling the policy at the two-day Goa AI Tech Conclave at the Inox Courtyard in Panaji, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant noted that the central government has urged all states to accelerate their AI readiness. “Goa is among the few states in India to have a dedicated AI Policy,” Sawant said.

He disclosed plans to engage domain experts to deploy AI at the taluka level and convert existing IT infrastructure in schools and colleges into AI labs, with the IT and education departments collaborating to teach AI skills to students.

IT Minister Rohan Khaunte emphasised that Goa is positioning itself as a responsible AI hub focused on ethical, inclusive, and purpose-driven deployment.

“AI’s real measure of usefulness is only if it helps humanity. The policy seeks to harness AI not just as a technological tool but as an enabler of inclusive growth,” Khaunte said.

The policy framework rests on five core pillars: skilling and capacity building; startups and industry enablement; capital and investment; governance and infrastructure; and responsible, safe, and ethical AI.

Under the new regulatory structure, state government’s AI systems will be categorised into four risk tiers: prohibited, high-risk, medium-risk, and low-risk. High-risk systems affecting citizen entitlements, healthcare, or critical public services will require mandatory human oversight and algorithmic audits prior to deployment.

The tech conclave has brought together government officials, researchers, startups, and innovators to work on AI solutions for public administration. The event also featured hackathons addressing citizen service challenges across eight government departments.

During the inaugural session, the IT Department signed a memorandum of understanding with BITS Pilani, Goa Campus, to establish a Centre of Excellence for AI-led innovation. The government also felicitated local ‘Drone Didis’ as part of the proceedings.

The inaugural event was attended by Infotech Corporation of Goa (ITG) chairman Chandrakant Shetye, Mayem MLA Premanand Shet, IT secretary Santosh Sukhdev, IT director Kabir Shirgaonkar, startup promotion cell CEO DS Prashant, ITG managing director Praveen Volvotkar, ITG deputy managing director Milind Sakhardande, and BharatGPT Founder Ankush Sabharwal, among others.