TCP Board moves to protect pre-1961 traditional houses

40% FAR cap proposed for old residences

Panaji: The Goa Town and Country Planning (TCP) Board on Tuesday took a policy decision to restrict construction on plots containing pre-1961 traditional houses, as part of measures to protect heritage.

A meeting, chaired by TCP Minister Vishwajit Rane, discussed measures to conserve traditional houses, private forests and other areas of heritage value.

Speaking to mediapersons after the meeting, Rane said several decisions have been taken in the interest of the people and that he and Chief Minister Pramod Sawant would brief the public on them at the appropriate time.

The move also seeks to prevent the structural demolition of such houses to preserve traditional architecture, rural character and historic streetscapes.

Under the policy directive discussed at the meeting, pre-1961 traditional houses on plots measuring 500 square metres or more and located outside outline development plan (ODP) areas will be subject to a maximum floor area ratio (FAR) of 40 per cent. Goa was liberated from Portuguese rule in 1961.

Rane said the meeting also discussed suggestions from a conservation committee on protecting traditional structures and ensuring development within the framework of town and country planning regulations.

“There were some suggestions from the conservation committee. There was discussion on how to protect old houses,” Rane said, adding that he had asked the panel to submit its recommendations formally to the government.

“I only told the committee to come out with a paper on how this has to be implemented and how it has to be taken forward. I had asked them to officially give me their suggestions. Now we will put them before the government,” he said.

Rane said the recommendations will be examined before further decisions were taken, adding that he and the Chief Minister would brief the media on the government’s decisions at the appropriate time.

The policy will apply to qualifying pre-1961 traditional houses on plots of 500 square metres or more located outside ODP areas, with further implementation details to be finalised by the government.