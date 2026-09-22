Two cars collide on Porvorim flyover, no serious injuries

Panaji: A minor collision between two cars occurred on the newly opened Porvorim flyover near Girias Mall in the early hours of Monday.

Those involved sustained only minor scratches, police said.

According to officials, the incident occurred at 1.30am when a 47-year-old woman, who was travelling alone, suddenly slowed down on the flyover after noticing a Highway Patrol vehicle in the vicinity.

Another four-wheeler, driven by a 22-year-old and accompanied by a co-passenger, that was travelling behind, allegedly rear-ended her car.

“There is no major injury to anyone, just simple scratches,” an official on duty said, dismissing reports of severe casualties.

Meanwhile, SP Traffic Prabhod Shirvoikar on Monday said that traffic personnel have been deployed on the Porvorim elevated corridor.

Shirvoikar said personnel were already deployed at key points along the route and that additional measures would be taken as required.

“We will do whatever is required, whether it is enforcement or any other measure,” he said.

Shirvoikar said the traffic department would continue to monitor the situation and take necessary steps to ensure smooth movement of vehicles along the route.