Two fire incidents reported in North Goa within hours

Mapusa: A fire broke out at a scrapyard in Colvale on Wednesday morning, gutting plastic materials and other items stored on the premises. Personnel from the Fire and Emergency Services brought the blaze under control.

A loss of approximately Rs 50,000 has been estimated. No casualties or injuries were reported. The exact cause of the fire is not yet known.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Wednesday. Three teams of fire personnel, including units from Mapusa and Porvorim, were involved in fire-fighting operations.

Fire officials stated that timely intervention helped contain the blaze and prevent further damage.

Meanwhile, another fire incident was reported during the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday at around 12.38 am in Parra, where a taxi caught fire.

The blaze is suspected to have been caused by a short circuit.

Fire personnel estimated the loss at Rs 4.5 lakh, while property worth approximately Rs 1 lakh was saved.

Source said that there were two occupants in the taxi at the time of the incident. Both managed to exit the vehicle safely before the fire engulfed it.

Personnel from the Mapusa Fire Station carried out firefighting operations and brought the blaze under control.