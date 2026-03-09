‘Unregulated diving threatens Goa’s coral reefs’

Call for watch on adventure companies to ensure eco-friendly practices

Abdul Wahab Khan

Panaji: A study has said that poorly managed and unprofessional diving activities by unlicensed adventure sports companies are posing a threat to coral reef ecosystems in Grand Island off the coast of Mormugao taluka.

The study conducted by researchers at the CSIR-National Institute of Oceanography has revealed that while anthropogenic pressure remains lower in Goa compared to other regions, the unregulated nature of recreational diving poses an escalating danger to these already vulnerable marine habitats.

The research examined coral communities at Navy Bay and Shelter Cove in Grand Island in Mormugao and Palk Bay in Tamil Nadu between November 2023 and January 2024.

The findings have pointed to a complex ecosystem under mounting stress, with live coral cover recorded at 41.16 ± 18.77 per cent across surveyed transects.

However, the research team’s observations have underscored that these figures mask deeper threats posed by inadequately managed diving tourism in the region.

The study, which employed three-dimensional photogrammetry technology, was conducted by Satya Swaroop Nanda, Ramesh Chatragadda, Narayan Dalvi, Samson Rokkarukala, and Ashish Aswin Kumar from the biological oceanography division.

According to the researchers’ assessment, “the primary threats to reef health are linked to poorly managed and unprofessional diving activities by unlicensed adventure companies, although the overall anthropogenic impact remains lower than in Palk Bay in Tamil Nadu.”

The coral communities at Grand Island, which hosted species such as Turbinaria sp. as the dominant genus covering 38.44 ± 9.24 per cent of the surveyed area, face particular vulnerability from careless diving practices that damage delicate coral structures and disturb reef sediments.

The researchers have documented that coral cover at Grand Island sites was characterised by moderate live coral presence, with dead coral featuring algal coverage representing 13.3 ± 5.77 per cent of the area.

More concerning were observations of disease manifestations in Porites species and the pervasive presence of encrusting sponges from the genus Cliona, which the team noted have been “consistently observed across sites indicating detrimental interactions within the coral habitat”.

In their recommendations, the researchers emphasised that “stricter licensing and training of only licensed and trained operators conduct tours” is essential to protect these ecosystems.

The scientists have called for the implementation of awareness programmes and the monitoring of adventure companies to ensure eco-friendly diving practices that would reduce the cumulative impact of recreational activities on reef health.

Coral reefs in Palk Bay face degradation largely due to heavy boat traffic and fishing activities linked to their proximity to the shoreline.

The study has noted that while Grand Island’s coral communities remain relatively better preserved than those in Palk Bay, they are increasingly vulnerable to growing tourism pressure.

The researchers have opined that designated anchoring zones with permanent mooring buoys in sensitive coral areas, combined with strict enforcement mechanisms and regular patrol of diving sites, could serve as deterrents to destructive practices. Only through comprehensive regulatory oversight and professional management of diving activities, the team warned, can Goa’s remaining coral reef heritage be preserved for future generations.

The research methodology involved systematic scuba surveys where the researchers established permanent transects at predetermined reef sites. The team deployed Olympus TG-6 cameras housed in underwater casings, configured to capture high-resolution video footage at 60 frames per second.