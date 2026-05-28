LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Heat and heart health

Goa is witnessing one of the harshest summers in recent memory. Daytime temperatures remain unusually high, humidity is oppressive, and even nights offer little relief. Alongside this intense heat, there is growing concern over reports of sudden cardiac events and fatal heart attacks. Can extreme heat trigger heart attacks? Medical experts say yes, especially among people with hypertension, diabetes, obesity, previous heart disease or other lifestyle-related conditions. Heatwaves place enormous stress on the body, and the heart often bears the greatest burden. To cool itself, the body relies on sweating and increased blood flow to the skin. In very hot weather, the heart has to pump harder and faster. This extra strain can become dangerous, particularly for vulnerable individuals. High temperatures can also lead to dehydration, low blood pressure, electrolyte imbalance, heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Humidity worsens the situation by reducing the body’s ability to cool through sweating, making it feel hotter than the actual temperature. Outdoor workers are especially at risk. The best protection is simple: stay hydrated, avoid peak heat hours and wear light clothing. If someone experiences chest pain, breathlessness or excessive sweating, immediate medical attention is essential.

Adelmo Fernandes, Vasco

A life of courage

The passing of Fr Bolmax Pereira has once again highlighted how rare it is for public figures, including priests, to leave behind a lasting social legacy. While many serve quietly within institutions, only a few transcend their formal roles to become enduring voices of conscience for society. More than a priest, he had become a symbol of courage, environmental consciousness and moral resistance. Like the late Fr Bismarque Dias, Fr Bolmax will be remembered in Goa as a fearless crusader who refused to remain silent in the face of irregularities and injustice. Both priests transcended the traditional boundaries of religious life to become powerful public voices, standing firmly with ordinary citizens against corruption, environmental destruction and administrative excesses. His death creates a vacuum not only within the Church community but also in Goa’s larger civil society movement. Nevertheless, his legacy will endure in every campaign that seeks to protect Goa’s rivers, forests, villages and democratic spirit. Fr Bolmax’s life serves as a reminder that true public leadership often comes from those willing to challenge power with honesty and courage.

Gregory Fernandes, Mumbai

Power supply concerns

A Congress delegation led by state president Amit Patkar visited Vidyut Bhavan in Panaji on Monday and met Chief Electrical Engineer Stephen Fernandes to raise concerns over the rollout of smart power meters in Goa. The delegation demanded an immediate halt to the compulsory prepaid smart meter rollout, citing lack of transparency, inflated costs and additional burden on consumers. It also sought a reduction in electricity bills, alleging that many consumers have received unusually high power bills over the past three months. These demands appear justified, especially as many consumers across Goa continue to face frequent power cuts and voltage fluctuations despite paying their monthly bills regularly. What is more concerning is the poor service often experienced by consumers while lodging complaints during breakdowns and emergencies. Delays in attending to complaints cause inconvenience and frustration, particularly when power disruptions damage household appliances and force residents to invest in costly inverters as a backup. If the electricity department is still unable to ensure uninterrupted 24×7 power supply and efficient service, many consumers are asking why Power Minister Sudin Dhavalikar is pushing for smart meter installation across Goa.

Jerry Fernandes, Saligao

Furlough questions

It is disturbing that Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, who is serving a 20-year prison sentence after his conviction for the rape of two disciples and other crimes, walked out of Sunaria jail in Rohtak on Tuesday after being granted 30 days’ furlough by the Haryana government and prison authorities. This is reportedly the 16th time he has been released on parole or furlough since his conviction in 2017, which many view as unprecedented. It has also been noted that such releases have coincided with elections in states where he has a large following, raising questions in the public mind. It is equally concerning that the legality of these repeated executive decisions has been examined and upheld by the Punjab and Haryana High Court. When such special consideration appears to be extended repeatedly to one convict, many are left wondering why stronger judicial scrutiny has not followed. Why cannot the Supreme Court take suo motu cognisance of the matter and examine whether repeated furloughs granted to a particular convict are in keeping with the spirit of justice and equality before law?

Tharcius S Fernando, Chennai

Stop the Spread

We often discuss how quickly lies, harmful content, disinformation and fake news spread, with India frequently cited as a major hotspot. But rarely do we place enough responsibility on the consumer. People who unquestioningly consume false information and forward it at great speed are arguably equally responsible. In India, both the youngest users — Gen Z — and older users such as Gen X and Boomers often appear more vulnerable than middle-aged groups like Millennials. Studies have suggested that people below 25 and above 50 may be more likely to believe and share misinformation. Whenever I see fake news being shared widely, I feel compelled to respond and point out that it is false. But then comes the exhausting part — providing evidence, links, screenshots, context and rebuttals for people who often do not take the time to verify before forwarding a message. It is tiring, repetitive and mostly thankless work. As Mark Twain famously said, “A lie can travel halfway around the world while the truth is putting on its shoes.” Truth often requires nuance, context and proof, while a lie presents a simple, easily digestible narrative. Do not forward anything you receive on social media if you suspect it may be false. Break the chain. Contain the harm.

Vinay Dwivedi, Benaulim