LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Respect for judiciary

When you expect respect of constitutional institutions, then behave like a constitutional institution. It is said that respect has to be earned, like how the respect of Justice Madhav Jamadar has gone up many notches when he protected the citizens’ right to protest, like how he pulled up the police for issuing an externment order just because someone shouted slogans against a political party and a leader. Like how he hit the ball for a six when he said that there is a party, which when defected to or joined, ensures that all sins are washed away. That is what earns respect. Not the conduct where a 15-year-old case is on trial and the litigant is down to selling her mangalsutra and you give her another date, ignoring her pleas. That does not earn respect. In fact, it attracts contempt for the very institution that you want to be respected. It is no surprise that the institution is at the receiving end of the stick from the common man and woman. It is time you introspected to find out how you reached this state and then make amends.

Rekha Sarin, Benaulim

On Wangchuk’s fast

Sonam Wangchuk has completed 18 days of his fast, with news emerging about his deteriorating health condition. The government has not taken cognisance of that fact and, like the earlier instance when Wangchuk went on a fast, is again letting the matter slide. One needs to admire Wangchuk for the strong conviction in his belief for autonomy of the Ladakh region and his steadfastness to achieve that goal. On the other hand, the government, by ignoring Wangchuk, is only exhibiting its bullheadedness and stupidity. The government should at least signal resumption in talks with Wangchuk and his team, which will defuse the situation and get Wangchuk to call off his fast. Wangchuk, on his part, should de-link the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) agitation with his Ladakh issue, as the latter is a much larger issue and he needs to focus on it.

S Kamat, Mysuru

Strategic masterstroke

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent visit to three nations is not only geographically diverse – spanning an archipelago, a continent and an island –but also serves as a crucial strategic masterstroke in the rapidly evolving geopolitics of the subcontinent. This itinerary clearly signals India’s operational transition from a ‘Look East’ to a decisive ‘Act East’ policy. In Indonesia, India is balancing soft and hard power. Supporting the restoration of the ancient Prambanan temple complex through the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), while simultaneously finalising the sale of ‘BrahMos’ cruise missiles perfectly blends cultural diplomacy with defence cooperation. Meanwhile, the agreement with Australia to import uranium is critical step in helping India scale its installed nuclear capacity to the ambitious target of 100 GW by 2047. Finally, in the wake of recent localised demonstrations against Indians in New Zealand, bilateral ties must stretch beyond Government-to-Government (G2G) diplomacy. Cultivating deep People-to-People (P2P) connections through robust cultural exchange initiatives is essential to building lasting trust and harmony.

Murali M Mallareddy, Vizag

Save Margao garden

The iconic Margao municipal garden has of late been in the news for all the wrong reasons. A violent scuffle inside the garden allegedly involving migrant workers has once again brought the spotlight on the deteriorating condition of this public space. The issue of the changing character of the garden needs to be addressed so that it is restored to its past glory. Over the years, the garden has increasingly become an informal meeting point for labourers arriving in Goa by train in search of employment. This daily congregation has gradually altered the nature of the space, making many local residents reluctant to visit the garden, particularly with children. Public gardens are meant for recreation and relaxation, not as labour collection centres. The government, the Margao Municipal Council and the district administration should identify a suitable alternative location near the railway station or another convenient site where contractors and workers can meet. Such a designated labour facilitation centre would benefit both, workers and employers while ensuring that public parks remain available for recreation.

Adelmo Fernandes, Vasco

National embarrassment

India ranking 176th out of 177 on the 2026 Environment Performance Index, scoring a miserable 22.46 against Estonia’s 74.79 is a national embarrassment that cannot be shielded by political rhetoric. While New Delhi peddles the excuse of flawed ranking methodology to mask its failures, our citizens are choking on toxic particulate matter, rising disease and severe winter smog. Hiding behind low per-capita emissions while our marine ecosystems collapse and grasslands are decimated is pure hypocrisy. Progress is completely outpaced by the sheer scale of destruction. Instead of defensive denial, the government must enforce teeth bearing air quality laws and build transparent data infrastructure.

Dr Vijaykumar H K, Raichur