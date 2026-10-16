LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Unfulfilled promise

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant’s Janta Darbar at Sankhali may have provided citizens an opportunity to bring their grievances directly to the government, but I understand the real test lies in the outcome. Such public meetings serve little purpose if complaints are heard, assurances given and files subsequently buried in bureaucratic red tape. After hearing about the Janta Darbar, I visited it on May 19, 2026, to complain about the builder disconnecting water supply to my flat at Marcel. He was kind enough to hear my case in short and accept my grievance application. Unfortunately, I received neither a response from the CM’s office nor any action/investigation on my grievance, leaving me deeply disappointed. I believe the success of a Janta Darbar should not be measured by the number of people who attend or grievances submitted, but by how many citizens leave with their problems genuinely solved. Governance must deliver results, not merely assurances.

Gregory Fernandes, Mumbai

Simmering anger

The simmering anger has erupted like a dormant volcano. Frustration and dissent are now impossible to suppress. The relentless promotion of ‘Brand Modi’ resembles a totalitarian philosophy, with India seemingly ruled by ‘one and a half persons’. Sweet slogans that once captivated voters have turned sour. Glorifying one individual in a nation of crores is nothing short of one-man rule. For 12 years, regular press conferences have been replaced by broadcasts. Within the ruling establishment, silence remains the safest option to retain power. Meanwhile, unemployment, corruption, and rising prices continue to burden the vulnerable. Concerns surrounding the electoral machinery have raised persistent doubts. Unlike past eras that built lasting democratic institutions, the current focus centers on single-individual glorification.

Nelson Lopes, Chinchinim

Join forces with CJP

It is unfortunate that the Congress leadership has failed to recognise the Cockroach Janta Party’s (CJP) role in mobilising the youth and ordinary citizens against the Modi regime. The Congress repeatedly squanders opportunities to defeat the BJP through reluctance to cooperate with INDIA bloc allies. The CJP successfully mobilised public opinion over the NEET paper-leak controversy, leading to education minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s removal. Now it challenges the government over alleged disenfranchisement of crores of Indians. Yet, Congress supporters attack the CJP online with speculative theories. As the CJP emerges to defend democracy, Opposition parties must set aside differences. If the Congress refuses to abandon its big-brother attitude, allies like the DMK should form an alternative coalition with the CJP without the Congress. Committed CJP activists deserve constructive engagement. Opposition unity requires mutual respect over personal ambitions; the Congress must not squander another opportunity through political arrogance and internal divisions.

Tharcius S Fernando, Chennai

Worksite safety

The horrific accident at an infrastructure development site in Calangute, which claimed the life of a 32-year-old man on Tuesday night, has once again brought to the fore the issue of safety at construction and excavation sites in Goa. The tragic loss of a young life has raised serious questions about the accountability of government authorities, contractors and agencies responsible for carrying out such work. Roads, pavements and other public spaces are frequently dug up to lay sewerage pipelines, underground cables and water pipelines. At several locations, excavation work appears to be carried out without adequate barricading, warning signboards, reflectors or proper lighting to alert motorists and pedestrians to the danger ahead. Even more alarming is the practice of placing narrow wooden planks across dug-up sections to enable pedestrians to cross. Contractors executing the work must ensure that all prescribed safety measures are in place. Government departments and civic authorities supervising these projects cannot escape responsibility either. They must conduct regular inspections and take strict action against those who compromise public safety.

Adelmo Fernandes, Vasco

A timely move

The Department of Telecommunication has directed all service providers to display callers’ names on phones from November 1. This move will go a long way in preventing cybercrimes to a great extent. Over the years, scams have been on the rise by using social media. Fraudsters trick people into paying money and after getting money they vanish. Caller name on phone will help people file complaints against such frauds. Also, anonymous calls could be prevented by this law. Women are more troubled by these callers especially at night. Displaying of caller’s name will help one to decide whether to answer the call or not. It will help drivers make a choice about accepting or ignoring calls.

Venu GS, Kollam