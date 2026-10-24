LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Goan Kudds, a vanishing legacy

The old Goan kudds of Dhobi Talao and Mazagaon were once a home away from home for generations of Goans who migrated to Mumbai in search of work. For seafarers preparing to embark on voyages across the world, these establishments offered affordable accommodation, companionship and a sense of belonging. Their narrow corridors and shared rooms witnessed stories of struggle, friendship and ambition. Away from their families and native villages, migrants found comfort among fellow Goans who understood their experiences and aspirations. The kudds also brought together people from different villages and communities, helping them preserve their language, traditions and customs in an unfamiliar urban environment. Sadly, many of these historic buildings are now making way for high-rises, marking the gradual disappearance of a significant part of Mumbai’s maritime and Goan heritage. For those who lived in them or experienced their community life, the kudds will always hold a special place in their memories. They represent a chapter in Goan history shaped by migration, sacrifice, friendship and the determination to build a better future without losing touch with one’s roots.

Gregory Fernandes, Mumbai

Discrimination must end

The racial abuse and humiliating treatment of a Tripura youth by a social media influencer in Delhi recently, and the murder of Manipuri music teacher Chongtham Vikram Singh in Delhi last month, have once again brought the issue of prejudice and discrimination against people from the North-East into focus. Incidents of ill-treatment of people from the region appear to be increasing. Many people from the North-East work or study in different parts of the country. They must be able to live with dignity and without fear of discrimination. Upholding the values enshrined in the Constitution requires collective efforts from people across all states. Acts of racial discrimination promote exclusion and undermine the constitutional principle of equality. India’s unity in diversity must be reflected in the way every citizen treats others, irrespective of their region or ethnicity. Tolerance and coexistence must be instilled from childhood.

Venu G S, Kollam

Political attacks cannot silence public concerns

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent remarks at the NDTV World Summit 2026, in which he compared the Congress party’s repeated attempts to establish Rahul Gandhi to “failed rocket launches”, raise a pertinent question. If the Leader of the Opposition is indeed a “failed product”, why does the Prime Minister and the BJP machinery devote so much attention to him? Rahul Gandhi’s political resilience has been shaped, in part, by the ruling party’s sustained attacks, disqualification proceedings and online trolling. His political narrative has also found resonance among citizens raising concerns about governance and electoral integrity. The Prime Minister’s accusation that the Opposition “defames India abroad” also invites scrutiny in light of his own past addresses to the Indian diaspora in Shanghai and Seoul, where he criticised India’s pre-2014 record. The deployment of 40,000 troops to contain youth protests at multiple venues raises further questions about the handling of dissent. Such developments should not be overshadowed by political attacks on the Congress leadership. Concerns over governance, electoral malpractice and the right to protest deserve substantive answers rather than a war of words between political parties.

Bidyut K Chatterjee, Faridabad

Curtail rising food costs

The rising prices of fruits and vegetables are putting considerable pressure on household budgets. While demands for government intervention are understandable, imposing statutory price caps on perishable produce may create problems of its own. When maximum retail prices are fixed below prevailing market levels, traders may reduce supplies or withdraw from the market if selling becomes unprofitable. This can lead to shortages, lower-quality produce and sales through unofficial channels at higher prices. Price controls can also affect farmers, who face unpredictable weather, cultivation and transportation costs. If the prices they receive fall below viable levels, they may struggle to recover their expenses. Since fruits and vegetables spoil quickly, restrictions that make transportation, sorting and distribution unprofitable could result in produce being left unsold at farms and wholesale markets instead of reaching consumers. The government should therefore consider measures that address supply constraints and reduce costs across the distribution chain. Releasing available public stocks through retail outlets and consumer cooperatives at subsidised rates during periods of high prices could provide relief. Anti-hoarding provisions under the Essential Commodities Act should be enforced against those who deliberately restrict supplies to push up prices.

Jayanthy Subramaniam, Mumbai