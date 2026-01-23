LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Goa’s green cover at risk

The ongoing controversy over the Unity Mall project highlights the double standards in governance. Chief Minister Pramod Sawant insists that the central government project cannot be scrapped due to the significant investment already made. However, this reasoning overlooks the serious concerns of local communities, who fear irreversible damage to Toyyar Lake’s biodiversity and ecological balance. Past experience shows that projects backed by the ruling party often receive preferential treatment, leaving Goa’s green cover at risk. As protests intensify, public sentiment has reached a breaking point. Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte, a key supporter of the project, has added a political dimension to what should be an environmental decision. The public is now watching closely as the situation develops. What Goa truly needs is not a quick political decision, but the creation of a review committee involving environmentalists, local communities, and independent experts. Only through transparent discussions can we ensure that development doesn’t come at the cost of the state’s ecological integrity. Goa’s identity is deeply tied to its natural beauty, and compromising it for short-term gains would betray future generations.

Assis Everette Telles, Margao

On walking track

A notice near Fatorda Stadium announced that work on the walking track would begin on January 1, 2026. However, the project only started about ten days later, and after dismantling the entire track carpet, the work was left unattended. This has caused significant inconvenience to the walkers, as there is no suitable place to walk. The track, used by people of all ages and backgrounds, is now unusable; the adjacent playground is being occupied by cricketers and for other activities. It is claimed that the work will not resume until mid-February, leaving the timeline for completion uncertain. There is also a risk that the rains could cause water seepage, further delaying the work and potentially leading to unnecessary rework and additional public spending. With all materials already on site, the reason for the delay remains unclear. I urge the authorities to look into this matter and ensure the prompt completion of the walking track.

Francisca Mesquita, Fatorda

Change NTA to NEETA

In 2017 the ‘National Testing Agency’ (NTA) was established and tasked with conducting competitive examinations in India for admission to various professional and non-professional courses such as engineering, medicine, management, research and pharmacy; and fellowships in higher educational institutions. NTA is inappropriate as it does not convey as what is the agency testing – metals, vehicles, electronic goods, food items, or something else. The government should rechristen NTA as ‘National Entrance Examinations Testing Agency’ (NEETA) which is explicit and with no cause for confusion. NEETA would be easy to remember as it sounds quite similar to the name of a business woman, a philanthropist and the spouse of a gentleman who is Asia’s richest person and 16th richest in the world!

Sridhar D Iyer, Caranzalem

India isolated

Turkey has recently joined Saudi Arabia and Pakistan’s defence cooperation deal to create a sort of Asian NATO. Any attack on any one of these nations would be considered an attack on the other. You have the economically and militarily powerful aggressive China to the north. America has stamped huge tariffs on India. Remember, Saudi Arabia had been a reliable Indian ally to expose and isolate Pakistan and its support for terrorism on the global stage, not anymore. Nepal and China are busy redrawing their borders with chunks of the ceded Indian territory. All the consolidated gains of Nehruvian foreign policy and the steel of Indian diplomacy has gone down the drain. Do you know why? Because foreign affairs is not the priority; Prime Minister Narendra Modi understands zilch about it or for that matter anything to do with governance. What a fall for India, we stand completely isolated in the comity of nations and every neighbouring country is our enemy now.

Vinay Dwivedi, Benaulim

Keep tabs on NGOs

Many of our non-governmental organisations (NGO) are providing yeoman service for the betterment of the society. But an alarming number of NGOs, with no real accountability, are flourishing in the country. Many of these are not registered under the Societies Registration Act, 1860. There are a whopping three million NGOs in India, and out of them nearly 1.9 lakh are active. Massive funds running into several thousand crores are sanctioned to the NGOs by the government. Proper accreditation, maintenance, audit and regulation of the NGOs cannot be overlooked by the authorities. Glaring lack of political will and the tendency of many state governments to partner with the NGOs have led to the latter covering up their accounts and siphoning off funds. The misuse of funds has to be arrested in a nation where the number of NGOs are almost double the schools and 200 times the government hospitals.

Ganapathi Bhat, Akola