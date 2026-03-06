LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Iran frigate torpedoed without warning

Frigate Dena, a guest of India’s Navy (participated in India’s International Fleet Review (IFR) at Visakhapatnam in February. This was a major national maritime event graced not only by the Indian President and has an inherent military symbolism, but also the Indian Navy wing had posted on its X handle. “This is a reflection of our shared historical & cultural linkages”) carrying almost 130 sailors, was struck in international waters without warning by a torpedo from a United States Navy submarine, approximately 40 nautical miles south of Galle, Sri Lanka. Sadly, it is beyond condemnable when the US for allegedly sailing away without attempting rescue, which is a violation of maritime law. The US has forgotten that during World War II, the German navy picked up survivors of Allied warships they had hit. Moreover, US officials, including Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, confirmed the strike (first such “kill” by an American “boat” since the end of World War II)—calling it a “quiet death.” But why does India remain silent? Do they forget that the IRIS Dena had just participated in the MILAN 2026 naval exercise in Visakhapatnam? Instead, Indian government sources clarified that the ship was no longer considered a “guest” after it departed on February 25, 2026? But who knows, like six days after Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s killing, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, on behalf of Government of India, signed the Condolence Book at the Embassy of Iran, then a US torpedo hit Frigate Dena, also condemned by the Modi government few days later.

Bidyut Chatterjee, Faridabad

Sub-standard roads

We might have seen or read about new roads that developed potholes and cracks, got dug up for various known and unknown reasons, or even washed off in the first rains. But there is something more astonishing. On February 5, a 4.6 km stretch of road between Bidhipur crematorium to Gajraula (Pilibhit District, Uttar Pradesh) village was built by a registered PWD contractor at a cost of Rs 80 lakh. Only 220 m section of the road was of cement concrete, the remaining was bitumen and stone aggregates. No supervisors, neither of the PWD nor of the contractor were present to oversee the quality of the work. The villagers found that the surface of the road could be peeled off with bare hands! The road seems to be shedding its “skin” like snakes and feathers by birds while the contractor must have laughed all the way to the bank. Hope the authorities are not peeling with laughter but would take some action, besides blacklisting the contractor who might later operate under another alias or with a partner.

Sridhar D Iyer, Caranzalem

Nature in peril

The flora and fauna of our planet are under serious threat from both natural forces and human-induced activities. Numerous animal species today stand on the brink of extinction, and there has been a persistent and alarming destruction of vertebrate species across the world. Over the years, global biodiversity has steadily declined, raising deep concern among scientists and conservationists. Four major reasons can be identified for these disturbing and worrisome changes.

The foremost among them is habitat loss and degradation, largely driven by man–animal conflict as well as unsustainable patterns of agriculture and development. Rapid expansion of human settlements, deforestation, and encroachment into natural habitats have severely disrupted ecosystems. Second, there has been a significant shift in the global food system, resulting in new and often harmful methods of agricultural production that place immense pressure on land and natural resources. Then there is the growing impact of climate change, which continues to alter weather patterns and disturb the delicate balance of nature.

Ganapathi Bhat, Akola

Journey through lent

The season of Lent began on Ash Wednesday, with a reminder that, “Dust you are, and into dust you shall return” and as we pass through this season, we are reminded of God’s divine love through the Stations of the Cross, Sundays of Lent that focuses on our renewal and reconciliation, the ministry of priesthood that was instituted at the Last Supper on Maundy Thursday, as Jesus said, “Do this in memory of me!”, Christ’s crucifixion on the Holy Cross on Good Friday with the words, “Lord, Forgive them for they do not know what they do “and finally in the Resurrection of Lord Jesus Christ on Easter Sunday. The season of Lent invites us to surrender ourselves to God and to reconcile with God and as we reconcile in his love, as a penance participate in Christ’s mission and ministry of empowering people through the various parish associations and Small Christian Communities etc.

Cajetan Peter D’Souza, Mumbai