CBI arrests Mahadev betting app kingpin

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested alleged kingpin in the Mahadev Online Betting Application case, Abhishek Kumar, who was on the run, after he arrived from Dubai at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad, officials said on Thursday.

The agency alleged that Kumar played an active role in operating online betting and gambling activities under Mahadev Book, coordinating betting panels, collecting funds and acquiring immovable assets in Dubai using proceeds allegedly generated from betting and gambling, the agency spokesperson said in a statement.

The agency said it seized incriminating material from Kumar during a search conducted after his arrest.

“The seized material prima facie shows his active role in the operation of the Mahadev Betting App and he worked closely with other main accused namely Saurabh Chandrakar and Shubham Soni,” the statement said.

Kumar was produced before a local court in Hyderabad following his arrest, and the CBI obtained three days of transit remand. He was subsequently taken to Raipur and produced before a court there, which granted two days of police custody, according to the spokesperson.

The Mahadev app, also known as the Mahadev Online Book (MOB), is primarily promoted by two Chhattisgarh-based absconding businessmen – Sourabh Chandrakar and Ravi Uppal. It is alleged to have generated proceeds of crime worth Rs 80,000 crore since 2019.

The Chhattisgarh government had transferred 13 FIRs registered at different police stations in the state in connection with the Mahadev betting app to the CBI, which took over the cases.

The CBI has so far filed eight chargesheets against 100 accused persons, including alleged main promoters of the Mahadev betting app, panel operators, hawala operators and public servants of the Chhattisgarh government, the spokesperson said.

“Efforts are being made to bring the main promoters of the Mahadev Betting App back to India to face trial. So far, 7 Red Corner Notices and 2 Extradition Proposals have been sent and extradition proceedings against 2 accused are under way,” the statement said.