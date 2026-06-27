CJP now launches national campaign for Pradhan’s ouster

New Delhi: Stepping up attack against Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke on Friday announced the launch of a nationwide campaign to demand his resignation and exhorted students, farmers and civil society groups to join him at Jantar Mantar on June 28.

Addressing a press conference here, Dipke said activist Sonam Wangchuk would also join the campaign at Jantar Mantar on Sunday and begin an indefinite fast. He, however, did not elaborate on what the campaign would entail.

The Cockroach Janta Party founder urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure that Pradhan resigns, saying that he would be seen as an “incompetent prime minister” if he failed to do so.

The CJP, which started as a digital satirical outfit, has been holding a sit-in at Jantar Mantar since June 20.

“It has been a week, and Dharmendra Pradhan has not taken any responsibility for the paper leaks,” Dipke said. “It is unfortunate that no one is being held accountable for student suicides, and an educator and a scientist like Wangchuk has to go on a hunger strike when 20 students have already died.”

“It is not too late. Pradhan should resign because the blood of those students is on his hands. He was calling us terrorists, but he is the real terrorist because he is the reason for the death of these students,” Dipke said.

On the “Pradhan Go Back” protest, he said the CJP wanted to start a nationwide campaign demanding accountability from the government. He called upon students, parents, teachers, farmer unions and civil society groups to come to Jantar Mantar on Sunday.

Dipke said, “How long will this country function without accountability? What kind of democracy is this? Is it a good thing that no one resigns in this government?” Dipke also demanded a compensation of Rs 1 crore each for the families of students who died by suicide.

Asked about the Congress’ proposed protest on the issue, Dipke said parties should rise above their political differences and speak up for the students.

On whether the CJP’s agitation would end with Pradhan’s resignation, he said it would be premature to answer that question. In response to a question on whether the public anger would subside if Pradhan stepped down, Dipke said, “It will not, but first of all, let the resignation happen.”

He alleged that some protesters and volunteers at Jantar Mantar had been attacked by hooligans, and accused police of failing to take action despite complaints being made.

“People bringing food for the protesters are being harassed. In one case, they even went to a volunteer’s in-laws’ house. Those attacking us are roaming free while police say they need court orders. I have doubts that this is all pre-planned,” he claimed. He demanded that those behind the incident be booked for attempt to murder.