East coast braces for Cyclone Murasu

PTI

Amaravati/Chennai

Heavy rains lashed India’s eastern coastal states that braced for a second severe cyclone within a week, cancelling several flights, putting disaster response teams on alert and shifting thousands of people to safety on Monday.

Cyclone Murasu, a name meaning war drum, is expected to make landfall between Nellore and Narsapur in south Andhra Pradesh between Monday midnight and Tuesday early morning with wind speeds of 100-110 kmph, gusting up to 120 kmph.

At least 19 domestic flights were cancelled at Vijayawada, Tirupati and Visakhapatnam airports in Andhra Pradesh on Monday. Of these, IndiGo cancelled 10 flights and Air India Express two at Vijayawada Airport. Visakhapatnam Airport cancelled four flights and Tirupati Airport three.

The approaching severe cyclone poured rain on northern Tamil Nadu, inundating several parts of Chennai, where authorities declared a

holiday for schools on Monday as the weather department forecast very heavy rainfall.

Chennai Airport authorities cancelled certain flights and requested passengers to contact

the airline concerned for assistance.

Many parts of Chennai, Chengalpattu and Tiruvallur districts have been receiving torrential rains since Sunday night. The weather office said that the threat of heavy to very heavy rainfall would persist for Chennai and Tiruvallur districts as the cyclone moves towards South Andhra Pradesh.

Heavy rainfall is expected to lash Chengalpattu, Kanchipuram, Ranipet, Vellore, and the Nilgiris districts. The forecast notes that rain intensity would gradually subside only after the storm completely crosses the coast.

While gearing up for the severe cyclone, Tamil Nadu extended a helping hand to Andhra Pradesh, which is expected to be in the eye of the approaching storm. It sent three NDRF teams comprising 90 personnel and 25 teams from the electricity department, consisting of 500 personnel, with essential equipment to Andhra Pradesh, which has pegged Cyclone Arnab losses at Rs 4,526 crore and sought central assistance.

Karnataka announced that it would deploy 500 skilled power personnel, along with necessary equipment, to Andhra Pradesh to assist in restoring power infrastructure damaged by Cyclone Arnab.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu directed officials to remain alert as moderate to heavy rainfall is expected in the South coastal region and Rayalaseema district under the cyclone’s influence. He, however, hoped the cyclone’s impact would be limited as forecasts indicated that wind speeds and rainfall intensity were expected to be lower compared to Cyclone Arnab.

Odisha expedited moving people from vulnerable areas to safety, with IMD indicating that the southern part of the state was likely to receive heavy rainfall under the impact of the storm. Search operations for 10 people missing in a landslide gathered pace as the weather worsened again.

It has shifted more than 1.60 lakh people to safer areas and aims to take the count to 3.33 lakh people before 10 pm on Monday. The state is yet to recover from the devastation caused by last week’s Cyclone Arnab, which killed at least six people in subsequent floods and landslides.

Some southern Odisha districts have announced closure of schools and colleges till November 3 as several parts of the state started witnessing light rainfall under the influence of the approaching weather system.

Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Rajesh P Patil said 1.50 lakh people have been moved to safety in Ganjam district, in view of the prevailing flood situation there.

Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari said eight districts – Ganjam, Gajapati, Koraput, Rayagada, Malkangiri, Kandhamal, Kalahandi and Puri – were prone to heavy rains brought in by the approaching cyclone. Officials said that 1,139 shelters have been prepared to accommodate around 3.33 lakh people.