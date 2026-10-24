IMA, AIIMS body condemn Deol-starrer film’s teaser over portrayal of violence against docs

New Delhi: The Indian Medical Association (IMA) and resident doctors of AIIMS Delhi have condemned the teaser of Sunny Deol-starrer ‘Suryaa: Ant Se Aarambh Tak’, alleging that it generalises corruption in the medical profession and risks justifying violence against doctors and healthcare workers.

They demanded an impartial review of the content and appropriate corrective action under applicable law. The film, which also stars Ravi Kishan, is scheduled for release on November 20. Its teaser was released on Monday.

“Doctors are healers, not targets of hatred or violence,” the IMA said in a statement. IMA Finance Secretary Dr Piyush Jain said thousands of doctors serve humanity with compassion and commitment, often under challenging circumstances. Misconduct by individuals, wherever established, must be investigated and punished according to law, but an entire profession should not be defamed for the actions of a few, he said.

Jain said creative freedom was fundamental but had to be exercised responsibly. Glorifying violence against doctors was unacceptable and risked eroding trust in the doctor-patient relationship, he added.

The Resident Doctors Association (RDA) of AIIMS Delhi alleged that the teaser depicts and promotes physical assaults on healthcare professionals inside hospitals, with dialogues that justify such acts.

It said normalising vigilante justice and physical violence against doctors could misguide the public and aggravate the frequency of attacks on healthcare workers. Portraying assaults as an acceptable response to medical distress undermined the safety, dignity and morale of doctors and healthcare staff, it added.

The RDA urged the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and the filmmakers to address its concerns and ensure the content did not incite or condone violence against the medical fraternity. Separately, the IMA’s Gujarat branch urged the Centre and the CBFC to review the film’s complete content, including dialogues, scenes involving doctors and healthcare institutions, and promotional material, before its release.

In a representation to the Union Information and Broadcasting Minister, it said its objection was not to depicting genuine medical malpractice but to presenting an entire profession through a prejudicial narrative.

Warning that doctors already faced threats and physical violence, the association sought legally warranted corrective measures, including modifications to objectionable content and a disclaimer clarifying that fictional allegations should not be treated as established facts. It also called for further action if statutory grounds were established.