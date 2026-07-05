India gives major boost to aviation infrastructure

PTI

Jodhpur

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched the next phase of the Centre’s flagship regional connectivity scheme, UDAN, and inaugurated a new terminal building at Jodhpur airport, marking a major push to expand aviation infrastructure and improve air connectivity across India.

The revamped UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik) scheme, approved by the Union cabinet earlier this year, entails an outlay of nearly Rs 29,000 crore over the next 10 years and aims to connect more underserved regions while strengthening last-mile

air connectivity.

Addressing the event, Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu said the scheme would accelerate aviation-led development and transform regional connectivity by expanding infrastructure and making air travel more accessible

and affordable.

Launched in 2016, the UDAN scheme has so far operationalised 669 routes and connected

95 airports, heliports and water aerodromes, benefiting more than 1.66 crore passengers,

officials said.

Under the modified scheme, the government plans to develop 100 additional aerodromes with an investment of over Rs 12,000 crore, build 200 helipads, continue viability gap funding to sustain regional airline operations, and provide support for the maintenance of smaller airports.

The Prime Minister also inaugurated the new terminal building at Jodhpur airport, developed by the Airports Authority of India at a cost of Rs 480 crore, significantly enhancing the airport’s passenger handling capacity.

Spread across over 23,000 square metres, the terminal is designed to handle up to 20 lakh passengers annually and around 1,500 passengers during peak hours. It is equipped with modern infrastructure, including multiple check-in counters, advanced baggage handling systems and aerobridges to ensure seamless passenger movement.

Officials said the new facility would cater to growing air traffic demand in western Rajasthan and boost tourism, trade and economic activity in the region.

The terminal’s design draws inspiration from Rajasthan’s royal architectural heritage, incorporating traditional elements such as arches and jharokhas while integrating modern amenities. It also features energy-efficient systems and water conservation measures.

Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagade, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol were among those present on the occasion.

Officials said the twin initiatives mark a significant step towards building a future-ready aviation ecosystem and advancing the vision of inclusive growth and enhanced regional connectivity across the country.