Jharkhand exam stir: Bandh hits normal life

PTI

Ranchi

Normal life was impacted in parts of Jharkhand on Tuesday as the BJP observed a statewide bandh over baton-charge on job aspirants protesting alleged irregularities in recruitment exams during their march to the assembly a day ago, while 110 ABVP workers were detained during a separate procession.

The agitating students refused to call off their stir and took out a “silent procession” on the 18th day of the protest, even though Chief Minister Hemant Soren made a fresh promise for exam reforms.

The Jharkhand Assembly, on the other hand, witnessed stormy scenes over protests and was adjourned sine die a day before schedule. The BJP bandh, observed from 8 am to midnight, led to road blockades and burning of tyres at several places in Ranchi, with most schools and business establishments remaining closed and vehicular movement considerably reduced and some other cities. Essential services were kept outside the purview of the shutdown. The BJP-backed bandh came a day after thousands of job aspirants marched towards the Assembly, breached multiple barricades and clashed with police.

Security personnel used water cannons and tear gas shells to disperse the protesters. While several demonstrators claimed they were injured, Ranchi Police said 14 personnel suffered injuries.

State president of BJP Aditya Sahu accused the JMM-led government of using force against students and demanded an independent probe into alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations conducted by the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC).

Sahu, who joined a bandh protest in Ranchi’s Ratu Road area, also demanded that the Congress seek a CBI probe into the allegations.

Workers of BJP blocked roads in Kishorganj, Argora and Kanke areas of Ranchi and burnt tyres at Harmu Chowk and Kishorganj Chowk, police said. The ABVP, meanwhile, took out a ‘Vidhan Sabha March’ from the old Assembly premises towards the new one to protest the alleged police atrocities against students on Monday.

City SP Paras Rana said 110 ABVP workers were detained during the march, while the student body alleged that more than 200 of its activists had been arrested.

Clashes broke out after protesters allegedly prevented a bus carrying the detainees from moving. Some women protesters were also detained. Some students, including a girl, fainted during the demonstration and were taken to a nearby sheltered area.

Soren accused the BJP of using protesting job aspirants as a “political tool” and compared the saffron party with a parasite, while asserting that his government was ready to undertake further reforms in the recruitment examination system.

The students have been agitating since July 25, demanding transparency in recruitment examinations, reforms in the functioning of the JPSC and JSSC, cancellation of several examinations and an independent investigation either by the CBI or a panel of retired High Court judges from outside Jharkhand.