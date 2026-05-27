Mimicry case: Ranveervisits Chamundeshwari temple after HC directive

PTI

Mysuru (Karnataka)

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh on Tuesday visited the Chamundeshwari temple here and offered prayers after the Karnataka High Court directed him to visit the shrine in the ‘Kantara’ mimicry case against him, officials said.

The visit to the shrine atop Chamundi Hills comes in the wake of the Karnataka High Court directive.

Speaking to reporters, one of the temple priests said, “He came at around 7.45 am. No one knew he had come-he was wearing a mask, so no one could identify him. Only when he came inside the temple and removed the mask did we realise he was the actor.”

“He came along with two others. After performing archane (floral offering ritual), we gave him prasada (sacred offerings) and sent him off. He prayed for ten minutes and did not mention the purpose of his visit,” he said.

The High Court last month quashed proceedings against the actor in the case related to his mimicry of the deity depicted in the film ‘Kantara’.

The court’s decision followed the actor’s submission of an unconditional apology.

The court had also accepted the revised affidavit submitted by his advocate and asked him to visit the Chamundi deity to make amends for his conduct.

The controversy relates to remarks allegedly made by the actor at the Filmfare Awards in Goa while speaking about the film ‘Kantara’. He is accused of imitating a Daiva and calling it a “devil.”

Based on a complaint by a lawyer who alleged that his religious sentiments were hurt, the ‘Dhurandhar’ actor was booked.