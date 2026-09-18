Murmu, Radhakrishnan, Rahul, others greet PM on 76th birthday

PTI

New Delhi

Leaders across the political spectrum greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 76th birthday on Thursday, highlighting his 25 years in public office.

While President Droupadi Murmu hailed his record on governance, Home Minister Amit Shah recalled Modi’s journey from an ordinary BJP volunteer to the nation’s highest political office.

Vice President CP Radhakrishnan credited Modi with presiding over India’s emergence as one of the world’s fastest-growing major economies, while Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said his journey from Gujarat chief minister to prime minister had given “a new momentum to

India’s growth story”.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi also wished Modi a long and healthy life.

Born on September 17, 1950, in Gujarat’s Vadnagar, Modi turned 76 on Thursday. He completes 25 uninterrupted years in public office on October 7, having first taken the oath as Gujarat chief minister in 2001 before becoming prime minister in 2014.

In her birthday message, Murmu said Modi had set numerous new benchmarks for good governance during his tenures as chief minister and prime minister and given “unprecedented momentum and a new direction to

inclusive development”.

Radhakrishnan said under Modi’s leadership, India was “shining as a bright spot in the world and among the fastest-growing major economies”. Naidu, the TDP chief and a key BJP ally, hailed Modi’s journey from Gujarat chief minister to prime minister. “Marking 25 exemplary years of public service, from leading Gujarat as a transformational CM to guiding the nation as a revolutionary PM, you have given a new momentum to India’s growth story,” he said.

JD(U) chief and former Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar also extended his greetings, wishing Modi a healthy and long life.

DMK president and former Tamil Nadu chief minister M K Stalin wished Modi “good health, happiness and a long life”.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay also conveyed his “heartfelt birthday wishes” to Modi, whom he described as working with dedication towards building a strong India, and wished him a long and healthy life.

Former prime minister and JD(S) chief HD Deve Gowda conveyed his wishes to Modi in a letter. “May you be blessed with a long and healthy life. May you continue to lead our nation with dedication and wisdom. May you help our nation realise its enormous potential and further strengthen its exalted place in the world,” he said.

NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar extended “heartfelt birthday wishes” to Modi and wished him good health and a long life.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren conveyed his “johar” (greetings) to Modi. Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah also wished Modi a happy birthday, good health and a long life.

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio extended birthday greetings to Modi on behalf of the state government, the political parties in the ruling alliance and the people of Nagaland, saying India was fortunate to have “a leader dedicated to serving the nation”.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma said Modi’s 25 years in public service had been marked by “dedicated leadership and a steadfast commitment to the growth and development of our nation”.

Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma wished Modi good health and continued strength. “May you be blessed with wisdom and success in your service to the nation,” he said.