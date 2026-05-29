NSUI protests CBSE’s OSM policy, demands rollback

PTI

New Delhi

The student wing of Congress, the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI), held a protest march on Thursday against the On-Screen Marking (OSM) policy for Class 12 students, demanding its immediate rollback. The march took place from Indira Bhawan to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) headquarters at Shiksha Sadan.

Hundreds of NSUI members participated in the march and raised slogans of “we reject OSM”, alleging that the policy has created confusion and additional pressure among students appearing for board examinations. Heavy police deployment was seen outside the CBSE headquarters as protesters attempted to march towards Shiksha Sadan to register their opposition to the policy.

According to NSUI members, the OSM system has caused uncertainty among lakhs of students and parents across the country. Protesters held placards that read “Give justice to CBSE students” and “Stop playing with the future of students.”

NSUI National President Vinod Jakhar claimed that students were being subjected to “experimental policies,” describing the OSM system as “anti-student.” “Students deserve a transparent and student-friendly examination system, not confusion and mental stress,” he said.

Jakhar also warned that the organisation would intensify its agitation at the national level if CBSE fails to address the concerns raised by students.

NSUI leaders and workers present during the protest emphasised that the organisation would continue to oppose policies that they believe negatively affect students’ academic futures.

Amid the controversy over its On-Screen Marking System, the CBSE on Thursday asserted that it was a “secure and robust IT platform” and that no compromise or vulnerability has been reported in the actual evaluation portal.

The statement comes amid controversy over the award of a contract related to digital evaluation of answer books for Class 12 board exams 2026 to a firm and claims circulating on social media regarding the alleged compromise of its OSM system.