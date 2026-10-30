Orders becoming a mockery: SC on firecracker curbs

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday said it was not inclined to completely ban firecrackers, but there was no point in passing orders and directions every year unless the authorities implement them on the ground.

“It concerns every living being,” a bench of Justices M M Sundresh and Prasanna B Varale observed while hearing matter concerning bursting of firecrackers in Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR).

“There is no point in passing orders and directions unless you give effect to them on the ground, otherwise, it becomes a mockery,” the bench observed, while stressing enforcement.

Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati told the bench about the measures taken by the Delhi government and the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to deal with air pollution.

While saying that it was not an adversarial matter, the bench observed that authorities have to take up the issue seriously and take action.

“You have to really regulate it. Every year we are trying to balance it out but unless there is cooperation from everyone, it can’t be done,” it said.

“We also understand the sentiments of the public. We are not inclined to completely ban but don’t push us to take a very harsh stand,” the bench told Bhati. The bench also suggested that authorities may take the services of prominent personalities to spread public awareness.