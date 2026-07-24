PM: Bill to check paper leaks coming next week

PTI

New Delhi

In a video message late Thursday night, the Prime Minister said that a bill to check paper leaks, containing provision for strict action, will be introduced in the Parliament. He said contours of the new bill to check paper leaks will be discussed at Friday’s cabinet meeting. Modi said the bill will be introduced in the Parliament next week. “Will try to pass it as early as possible,” he said.

Earlier on Thursday, the PM assured that the government will set up fast-track courts to ensure swift and stringent punishment for those involved in paper leaks, emphasising that the welfare and future of the country’s youth remain his top priority and that anyone trying to harm them will not be spared. Modi’s outreach to students came three days after a ‘Sansad Chalo’ march organised by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) against NEET exam irregularities turned violent in the capital.

The demonstration, where students demanded the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, saw police resort to lathi-charge and tear gas, resulting in injuries to scores of students and over 100 police personnel.

Taking to X, the Prime Minister stated that he has directed the concerned authorities to take all necessary steps on the paper leak issue to safeguard the interests of students.

The public post followed his remarks at an NDA Parliamentary Party meeting earlier in the week, where he termed the NEET paper leak a “ghor paap” (grave sin) and urged all state governments and the Centre to unite on the matter as an issue of national interest rather than party politics.

Addressing NDA lawmakers, Modi stressed the need to win back the trust of the youth with “warmth and affection”.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said that the Prime Minister highlighted the immediate government action following the leak, including 13 arrests and the swift, successful conduct of the NEET re-examination to minimise disruption for affected aspirants.

Meanwhile, political friction continues over the fallout. The CJP, which has spearheaded protests since June, is demanding Pradhan’s immediate dismissal and Rs 1 crore compensation for the families of students who committed suicide following the exam controversy.

Activist Sonam Wangchuk, who joined the CJP agitation, remains on an indefinite hunger strike and was recently moved to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram under Delhi High Court orders.

Although Parliament has failed to transact business during the ongoing monsoon session due to Opposition disruptions, the government has announced its readiness for a full discussion on the floor of the House, even as a government functionary ruled out Minister Pradhan’s resignation.