PM calls for forgiving NEET protesters over abusive remarks

PTI

New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said it pained him that even his late mother was subjected to filthy abuses at Jantar Mantar and lamented that “our daughters” had used such language, even as he called for forgiving the “misguided children”.

In another late-night video message released on Instagram, the Prime Minister said he could understand the anguish prevailing in the society, but stressed that this was the time to embrace the youth and guide them on the right path.

Modi said he was speaking because his heart told him to address the youth over what had happened during the protests against alleged irregularities in the NEET examination at Jantar Mantar.

He said some “naughty children” had hurled filthy abuses at him, using language unfit for a civilised society. “Not only was I subjected to abusive language at Jantar Mantar, but even my late mother was abused there with filthy language. But abuses never solve anything; let’s guide the misguided,” he said.

“I want to forgive them. People make mistakes, but it was a cultural shock that our daughters are using such abusive language. We must forgive our youth who were misguided; after all, they are our children. It’s our duty to show them the right path,” he said.

Drawing an analogy, he said, “We don’t disown our teeth even if they bite our tongue; both belong to us, just as our youth are our own.”

The Prime Minister appealed to the youth to come forward and learn from their mistakes. “Our country is moving forward, and they too must move ahead with it,” he said. Modi said there is scope for correction during childhood.

“That is why I fully understand the anguish in the society… This is the time to show these children the correct path by hugging them,” he said.

The Prime Minister said the situation could not be changed by dragging such children into courts or parading them before society. “Society should also accept my submission because sometimes people go astray, but that does not mean they should be punished. The children are ours. It is our responsibility to show them the correct path. It is a hard task, but I have to do it,” he said. Referring to young protesters, Modi said he wanted to tell “these friends” to come forward to work for the country.

learn something new, and learn from their mistakes. “The country is progressing well. Move forward, and you too will progress. This is my dream. I live for you and work for your bright future. Let us move forward and take the country ahead. Let us learn from our mistakes and move forward,” he said.

The students’ protest was led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) at Jantar Mantar here. It began on June 20 and ended after 36 days on July 25 following the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan as the Union education minister and the government’s acceptance of the protesters’ demands.

The agitation galvanised thousands of students in protests across the country and received the support of major opposition parties.