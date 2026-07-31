PM takes stock of geo-political situation, safety of seafarers

Meeting discusses supply chain constraints

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday discussed with a group of senior ministers the prevailing geo-political situation in West Asia and measures to keep supply chains uninterrupted despite conflicts surrounding the Strait of Hormuz, the Black Sea, the Red Sea, and the Gulf of Aden.

The extended cabinet committee on security (CCS) meeting was chaired by the Prime Minister.

It is understood that a comprehensive discussion was held regarding the ongoing global conflicts, their security implications, and the resulting disruptions to India’s imports and supply chains, most of which transit through these conflict zones.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi today chaired a meeting of the cabinet committee on security to review the situation in the context of the ongoing West Asia conflict and measures taken by various ministries and departments. This was the 4th special CCS meeting on the issue,” a statement issued by the prime minister’s office said.

Cabinet secretary TV Somanathan briefed the CCS about the present geo-political situation and spoke about the initiatives taken to ensure adequate supply of petroleum products, including LNG/LPG and fertilisers, it said.

The cabinet secretary told the CCS that sources for procurement of LPG have already been diversified and the overall stock and supply positions of major petroleum products remain adequate.

The meeting was attended by permanent members, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, as well as special invitees, Chemicals and Fertilisers Minister JP Nadda, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Petroleum Minister Hardeep Puri, official sources said.

Availability of adequate crude oil has enabled central public sector enterprise (CPSE) refineries to operate at utilisation levels exceeding 100 per cent, ensuring continued production of petrol, diesel and other petroleum products.

Initiatives have also been taken to expand piped natural gas (PNG) connections, which have resulted in a substantial increase in subscriptions. The government is also facilitating industrial substitution of LPG through expansion of the National Gas Grid, augmentation of LNG import and re-gasification infrastructure, expansion of City Gas Distribution networks, and time-bound pipeline and last-mile connectivity approvals under the Pipeline Infrastructure Order, 2026.

“During the meeting, requirements for the fertilisers for the ensuing Rabi season was assessed and alternative sources of fertilisers were also discussed. The Prime Minister said that all measures be taken for ensuring uninterrupted supply of fertilisers,” the statement said.

The situation of seafarers serving on domestic as well as foreign-flagged vessels in conflict zones was also deliberated on. Modi directed the ministers to establish a mechanism to provide timely information, emergency assistance and counselling to seafarers and their families.