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Sarnath inscribed as India’s 45th UNESCO World Heritage Site

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Varanasi, Dec 18 (ANI): Tourists seen at Sarnath in Varanasi on Monday. (ANI Photo)

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New Delhi

India’s ancient Buddhist site of Sarnath in Uttar Pradesh was officially inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List on Saturday, becoming the country’s 45th world heritage site.

The decision was finalised during the 48th session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee held in Busan, South Korea.

UNESCO announced the news on X (formerly Twitter), marking the culmination of a process that began when Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat submitted the nomination dossier titled ‘Ancient Buddhist Site, Sarnath’ for the 2025-26 cycle.

Located approximately 10 kilometres from Varanasi, Sarnath is a deeply revered pilgrimage site where Gautam Buddha delivered his first sermon.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted on X that the move celebrates the nation’s profound civilisational and spiritual heritage.  

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