SC bars coercive action against NEET protestors

‘Release detained, arrested students below 18 with no criminal record’

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday restrained states from taking any coercive action against protestors in the recent student-led agitation and directed them to release those under 18 on the condition that none should have any criminal antecedents.

Hearing a batch of petitions alleging police brutality during demonstrations against irregularities in exams and the NEET paper leak, a bench headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant said a fair and independent probe on the matter was required.

“All states are hereby instructed to release children under the age of 18, who have been reported to be arrested or detained in connection with the ongoing protests and who do not possess any criminal antecedents,” the bench directed.

It said if necessary, these children shall be released upon the execution of a simple bond by themselves or their family members, especially if such a requirement is insisted upon for surety.

During the hearing, the bench also comprising Justices Joymala Bagchi and V Mohana observed, “Whosoever committed excesses, took law into their hands should be taken to task.”

The bench took note of allegations such as the use of pellet guns, lathis embedded with nails, rubber bullets and electric batons on protestors resulting in severe life threatening injuries to several students and young women.

It directed that Delhi government and other states may proceed with the investigation of the FIRs registered but no coercive measures shall be taken against the protesting students.

“Such protection, nonetheless, shall not be extended to the persons with criminal antecedents,” it clarified.

Noting that the bench is mulling an independent, a transparent and thorough probe into all allegations by a task force, the bench said a probe is also required to ascertain the attacks on 250 policemen and whether they were by students or some “miscreants”.

“Be that as it may, the allegations made by the petitioners, prima facie, establish a compelling case for an independent and impartial investigation into the incidents of violence. Such an investigation will adequately address the allegations presented by the family members of the police personnel, as well as the issues raised by the Solicitor General of India,” the bench said.

While posting the matter for further hearing on August 3, the top court said in the interest of justice it is giving an opportunity to the Centre and the states concerned to place their versions on record before it considers constituting an independent committee or a special investigation team (SIT).

The top court issued notices to Maharashtra, Bihar, Assam, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal and Kerala and asked their advocates general to appear online on the next date of hearing.

The bench issued a slew of interim directions to states where protests were held to preserve CCTV footage, drone recordings, body-camera footage, wireless communication records, PCR logs and other digital evidence pertaining to the protests.

“Although it has already been stated at the bar by the Solicitor General of India, on instructions, we also, as an abundant precaution, direct that all CCTV footage, drone footage, body-worn camera recordings, videography, wireless communication records, and PCR lodge collections related to the students’ protest be preserved,” it directed.

It also ordered the police authorities to ensure that the personal information and digital data of the protestors, collected during the students’ protests, are preserved and are not disclosed to the public domain for the time being.

CBI files chargesheet in NEET UG paper leak case

New Delhi: The CBI on Tuesday filed a chargesheet against 13 accused in the NEET UG 2026 paper leak case, including three paper experts, two associated with coaching centres, middlemen and a number of beneficiary candidates, officials said on Tuesday.

In its chargesheet filed before a special court, the CBI invoked charges of criminal conspiracy, cheating, criminal breach of trust, destruction of evidence and others under the BNS for the alleged offence of criminal misconduct under the Prevention of Corruption Act and for offences under the Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024. PTI

“The CBI cited 360 witnesses, 422 documents and 43 material objects in this chargesheet. All 13 chargesheeted persons are in judicial custody as on date,” the agency’s spokesperson said in a statement on Tuesday.

The agency attached digital forensic analysis reports, handwriting expert opinions and academic experts’ opinions regarding leaked questions in its charge sheet.