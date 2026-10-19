SIR: New platform calls for marches in country on Oct 23

Demands Parliament impeach CEC

New Delhi: People Against SIR on Sunday called for nationwide marches on October 23, demanding that Parliament impeach Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, scrap the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and restore voting rights to all eligible citizens.

In a statement, the platform alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah have misused the Election Commission (EC) and that 13.41 crore citizens have lost their voting rights through the SIR.

It alleged that Kumar changed statutory forms, including Form 6, without parliamentary approval, to delete genuine citizens from electoral rolls and keep the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in power.

“Without Parliament impeaching CEC Gyanesh Kumar, the Prime Minister cannot come out of the full-blown constitutional standoff,” the statement said.

People Against SIR was formed on October 14 at Surjeet Bhavan in New Delhi as an all-India platform bringing together organisations and networks representing farmers, workers, women, youngsters, students, Adivasis, Dalits and minorities.

The platform accused Kumar of violating his constitutional pledge and demanded his prosecution. It said Parliament has the sole power to formally change the rulebook governing the process.

Calling the October 23 mobilisation the “People’s March to Reclaim Democracy”, the platform said it would mark the beginning of a united struggle until the SIR is scrapped, voting rights are restored to all genuine citizens and the Election Commissioners Act, 2023, is amended.

It called upon citizens to participate in peaceful marches carrying the national flag at district and tehsil headquarters, state capitals and the national capital.

“Scrap Illegal SIR! Remove and Prosecute Gyanesh! Reset Our Voter List!” the statement said, listing its main demands.

The platform said if the protesters are stopped by police, they will peacefully hold “People’s Parliament” gatherings to demand comprehensive electoral reforms, including proportional representation, curbs on money and muscle power, and legalisation of state funding of elections. The gatherings will conclude with a pledge to protect democratic rights and a rendition of the national anthem, it said.

The statement also criticised the denotification of Jantar Mantar as a designated protest site in Delhi and demanded the withdrawal of the order.

“The People’s March to Reclaim Democracy will not request police permission anywhere,” the platform said, warning police, paramilitary personnel and prison authorities against using force against peaceful protesters.

It also accused the Delhi Police of sexually harassing female protesters and journalists and unlawfully placing people under house arrest.

People Against SIR said the march will bring together mass and class organisations and civil-society platforms, with participation from farmers, workers, daily-wage earners, traders, journalists, lawyers, teachers, employees, artists, women, youngsters, students, Adivasis, Dalits and minorities.

The platform said the struggle will continue until democracy and the voting rights of all eligible citizens are restored.

On the day it was formed, the platform rejected attempts to modify or “fix” the SIR and called for its outright rejection and annulment. It also demanded the removal and prosecution of Kumar, restoration of voter lists to their pre-2024 versions and public audits of electoral rolls. The October 23 nationwide protests will mark its first ground-level action.