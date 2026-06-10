TN CM opens ‘Singappen’ policeunit for enhanced safety to women

PTI

Chennai

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Tuesday inaugurated a special police unit, ‘Singappen,’ and asserted that drugs must be eradicated to make women’s safety robust.

The new police force for women’s safety will play a vital role in preventive policing before crimes can occur, and enhance the safety of women.

For the first time in the country, a drone patrolling system will be introduced to prevent crimes against women, and the new unit would be an additional strength and support to ensure women’s safety, the Chief Minister said.

The special force personnel, women, have a special uniform of khaki trousers and blue shirt. He unveiled the insignia (an image of a lioness and a police woman) for the special force, and flagged off special patrol vehicles for the new unit, and he himself drove a vehicle for a short distance.

The word, ‘Singappen’ means ‘woman as brave as lioness’.

In his address, Vijay said the force will actively work to prevent offences like stalking, sexual harassment, targeted harassment, attempted abductions, public obscenity, and harassment in crowded spaces and public transport.

As this force will focus heavily on field work and preventive action, regular all-women police stations (AWPS) will be able to focus more on case investigations and securing convictions for criminals.

The government would be allocating over Rs 354 crore in the first phase for this Singappen special force. In the second phase, 2,500 new posts will be created exclusively for this force, CM Vijay said.

To strengthen women’s safety, vehicles with modern facilities, advanced equipment, and devices will be allotted. Only when the drug menace is eradicated will women’s safety become truly robust, he said.

Prevalence of drugs, crimes against women, and law and order are deeply interlinked issues that have existed together for years, he said.

Expressing happiness on the “Singappen” unit’s launch, Vijay said that the assurance of ensuring the safety of every “grandmother, mother, sister, and female child in every household,” was not a mere election promise.

“This was spoken with true, genuine, intent from the bottom of my heart. Ours is a policy of ‘zero tolerance’ against atrocities committed against women. We stand firm on that,” the CM said.

That was why this initiative was brought into reality within a short span of coming to power. This step is the first move in ensuring that all women and children in Tamil Nadu live with safety and self-confidence.

While the initiative brings a sense of fulfillment, certain news about crimes against women caused deep distress, Vijay noted.