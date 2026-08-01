Employment as the new infra

For decades, the story of development has been written in concrete and steel. Governments proudly unveiled highways, bridges, airports, railway stations, ports, industrial estates and smart cities, each project celebrated as another milestone on the road to prosperity. Political speeches were filled with promises of world-class infrastructure, and newspaper headlines often measured progress in kilometres of roads laid, flyovers inaugurated or buildings constructed. There is no denying that physical infrastructure is essential for economic growth. Roads improve connectivity, ports facilitate trade, airports attract tourism and industrial parks encourage investment. Yet, in a world where technology is changing economies at an unprecedented pace, perhaps it is time to ask a different question: Is employment the new infrastructure? In other words, should the success of a state or nation be measured not merely by the structures it builds but also by the opportunities it creates for its people?

The question has become particularly relevant as states compete to attract investments with promises of ease of doing business, modern infrastructure and investor-friendly policies. Every major investment announcement is accompanied by projections of employment generation, suggesting that the ultimate objective of development is not simply to construct assets but to improve people’s lives. Goa’s recent approval of investment proposals worth

Rs 622 crore, expected to generate over 3,180 jobs, is a case in point.

While the investment figure attracted considerable attention, the more significant number was not the amount invested but the number of livelihoods that may emerge from it. Money invested in industries eventually finds its true value only when it creates meaningful employment. After all, factories do not strengthen an economy merely because they exist; they do so because they provide opportunities for people to earn, innovate and contribute to society.

Infrastructure has traditionally been viewed as the backbone of economic activity because it creates the conditions necessary for businesses to flourish. However, infrastructure is ultimately a means rather than an end. A highway has little value if it leads to towns where industries are absent and young people remain unemployed. An airport becomes successful not because aircraft land on its runway but because it connects businesses, tourists and workers to economic opportunities. Industrial estates filled with vacant buildings cannot be considered symbols of development, regardless of how impressive they appear on official reports. The true purpose of every infrastructure project is fulfilled only when it enables productive employment. In that sense, employment is not merely the outcome of infrastructure; it is the infrastructure that sustains society itself.

Employment occupies a unique place in economic development because it affects every aspect of human life. A job provides income, but it also offers dignity, confidence, independence and social identity. It enables individuals to support their families, educate their children, purchase homes, invest in healthcare and plan for the future. A person with stable employment contributes taxes that fund public services, spends money that supports local businesses and often develops the confidence to become an entrepreneur. Thus, every meaningful job has a multiplier effect that extends far beyond the individual employee. When employment rises, consumer spending increases, businesses expand, government revenues improve and communities become more resilient. Few forms of infrastructure can claim such a widespread and lasting impact.

The importance of employment becomes even more evident when it is absent. Across many parts of the country, educational institutions produce thousands of graduates every year, yet many struggle to find suitable jobs. Degrees alone no longer guarantee employability. Industries increasingly seek practical skills, digital literacy, communication abilities, problem-solving capacity and adaptability. The mismatch between education and employment has become one of the greatest challenges facing modern economies. This suggests that building colleges and universities, while necessary, is not sufficient. Educational infrastructure must evolve alongside industrial needs so that graduates are equipped for the workplaces of tomorrow rather than the workplaces of yesterday. In the twenty-first century, knowledge and skills have become as important as roads and bridges.

Goa presents an interesting example of this changing reality. The state enjoys a high literacy rate, a vibrant service sector, and a reputation for entrepreneurship. Yet, many talented young Goans continue to migrate to cities such as Bengaluru, Pune, Hyderabad, Mumbai or even overseas in search of better career opportunities. This migration is often viewed as an inevitable consequence of globalisation, but it also reflects a local challenge. Every skilled professional who leaves carries away knowledge, creativity and economic potential that could have contributed to Goa’s own development. The state does not merely lose workers; it loses future innovators, business leaders, researchers and community builders.

Reversing this trend requires more than attracting capital. It requires creating an environment where investment translates into quality employment, career progression, innovation and entrepreneurship for local youth. At the same time, employment should not be viewed simply in terms of numbers. It is tempting to celebrate thousands of new jobs announced through investment proposals, but quantity alone does not define success. The quality of employment matters just as much. Are these jobs stable or temporary? Do they offer fair wages, opportunities for advancement and social security? Will they encourage young professionals to build long-term careers in Goa or will they merely provide short-term employment before workers seek better opportunities elsewhere?

Sustainable development depends not only on creating jobs but on creating careers that allow individuals to grow, innovate and contribute meaningfully to society. Employment that inspires ambition and lifelong learning becomes an investment in human capital, the most valuable resource any economy possesses. This shift in thinking also calls for a new partnership between government, industry and educational institutions.

(Vasant Pednekar is Research Scholar- Goa University and

Assistant Professor at DMC College, Assagao-Goa.)