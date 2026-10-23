NEP in Goa: Reform needs foundation

Only with strong foundations, coherent learning pathways and capacity-building can NEP 2020 transform from a theoretical framework into a meaningful reality

India’s National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 was introduced with an ambitious vision: to transform the country’s education system from rote learning and examination-oriented teaching towards conceptual understanding, multidisciplinary learning, vocational skills and holistic development. It promised to bridge the gap between education and employment, encourage critical thinking and prepare students for a rapidly changing world. However, six years after its adoption, an important question deserves serious attention in Goa: have we implemented the policy in a manner that addresses the actual needs of our educational system, or have we concentrated more on structural changes than on building the foundations necessary for their success?

One of the most pressing concerns is the sequencing and coordination of implementation. NEP 2020 envisions a continuous educational journey beginning with early childhood care and education (ECCE) and extending through school and higher education. Yet, in Goa, reforms across different educational stages have followed disjointed timelines. Higher education institutions began adapting their undergraduate programmes to the new framework while school education introduced changes in phases. Can a comprehensive educational transformation succeed when its different components develop at different speeds and without coordinated implementation?

The importance of early childhood education cannot be overstated. NEP 2020 recognises the foundational stage (covering ages three to eight) as the bedrock of future learning. Anganwadi centres, preschools and early primary classes play a crucial role in developing language, numeracy, curiosity, confidence and social skills. These are not merely preliminary abilities; they directly influence a child’s capacity to understand concepts and solve problems in later years. If foundations are weak, subsequent reforms will struggle. Introducing multidisciplinary courses at the college level cannot, by itself, compensate for learning gaps accumulated during early schooling.

This does not mean Goa was necessarily wrong to initiate higher education reforms alongside school changes, as NEP 2020 does not mandate a strictly sequential rollout. Different stages can be reformed simultaneously. However, the real issue is whether implementation has been adequately coordinated, supported by trained educators, backed by infrastructure and guided by measurable learning outcomes. A reform that progresses through separate institutional timelines without a unified strategy risks becoming a collection of disconnected initiatives rather than a coherent educational transformation. This challenge becomes particularly evident when examining the relationship between academic education and industry.

While traditional undergraduate programmes (B.Com, B.Sc, B.A) offer valuable intellectual foundations, employers increasingly expect graduates to possess practical competence, digital literacy, communication skills and analytical problem-solving capacity. NEP 2020 seeks to address these expectations through vocational integration, multidisciplinary learning, internships and flexible curricula. Yet, introducing a new curriculum does not automatically guarantee these competencies. If teaching remains predominantly theoretical, assessment continues to reward memorisation and internships become formal administrative tick-boxes, the gap between academia and industry will persist. The distinction between policy adoption and true transformation is crucial.

A university may introduce a four-year undergraduate programme, revise its credit structure and offer skill-enhancement courses to demonstrate paper compliance. But the vital question remains: can students actually apply what they learn? Can a commerce graduate analyse financial statements using modern digital tools? Can a science graduate conduct meaningful practical investigations? Can an arts graduate undertake independent research and communicate findings effectively? If these practical abilities remain underdeveloped, structural reform has failed to translate into substantive educational improvement.

Goa must also address the institutional capacity required to sustain such changes. Colleges need trained faculty, practical learning facilities, academic flexibility and meaningful employer partnerships. School teachers and Anganwadi workers require pedagogical support, updated resources and targeted training. Universities must streamline curricula and progression pathways, while local industries must actively participate in identifying relevant skills and offering workplace exposure. Without these investments, the burden falls disproportionately on educators and institutions expected to deliver new outcomes without adequate preparation.

Furthermore, educational authorities often measure success by administrative milestones – reporting the number of new courses, revised curricula and updated credit systems. While important, these metrics cannot establish whether educational quality has actually improved. Goa must evaluate foundational literacy and numeracy, student learning outcomes, practical competencies, internship quality, graduate employment, employer satisfaction and progression rates to higher studies. Such indicators would distinguish between reforms that exist only in official policy documents and those making a tangible difference in students’ lives.

The solution is not to abandon NEP 2020 or assume every difficulty stems from the policy itself. Its core focus on foundational learning, flexibility and practical competence addresses genuine weaknesses in our existing system. What Goa urgently needs is an integrated implementation strategy. Early childhood education must receive adequate attention and funding; school reforms must strengthen the knowledge required for higher education; and colleges must bridge academic learning with practical application. Regular consultation among teachers, parents, students, university authorities, employers and policymakers must inform this evolving process.

Ultimately, educational reform must be judged by its impact on learners, not by the volume of new provisions introduced. A child in an Anganwadi, a student progressing through school and a graduate entering the workforce are participants in the exact same educational journey. Their needs cannot be solved through isolated, piecemeal reforms. Goa must move beyond simply asking whether NEP 2020 has been adopted and instead focus on whether its institutions are truly equipped to fulfil its promises.

(Vasant Pednekar is Research Scholar- Goa University and Assistant Professor at DM’s College, Assagao-Goa.)