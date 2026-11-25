

By Adv. Aires Rodrigues

Justice Mahesh Sharadchandra Sonak who rose to be appointed as Chief Justice of Jharkhand High Court on 2nd January 2026 retires on this 27th November. On June 21st 2013, Mahesh Sonak was sworn in as Judge of the Bombay High Court. Mahesh Sonak started practicing Law in 1988, at the age of 23, under then Goa’s leading lawyer Ferdino Rebello, who himself rose to be a Judge of the Bombay High Court and later Chief Justice of Allahabad High Court.



As a Judge, Justice Mahesh Sonak always endeavoured to ensure that the wheels of Justice moved in accordance with law while doing his bit in taking the Judiciary to enhanced heights. Anyone who has interacted with Mahesh Sonak will confidently vouch that he had all it takes to be a fair and fearless Judge with humility and always demonstrating the need for careful consideration, and the recognition of the human condition in the judicial process.



A skilled legal professional with a sound knowledge of Law, and a compassionate and empathetic individual who always sought to understand and address the complexities of human behaviour and justice, while maintaining a good disposition and a refined personality, vital for a Judge to conduct Court proceedings effectively.



Even as an Advocate, Mahesh Sonak was exceptional and a true role model for the legal fraternity. Ever so humble, down to earth and upright even as a Judge.I had the privilege of knowing his family from my childhood days. His Dad the very affable late Sharadchandra Sonak was a distinguished advocate of those times and nostalgic memories of my childhood interactions with him. His Mum, Dr Mrs. Vibhavari, ever so caring and considerate, worked at the Ribandar Hospital. Had the privilege of also working alongside his brother late Adv. Satish in various student movements and on other social causes. Sister Sushma has been a gem of a person, always bubbly and so very kind, in tune with a trait that runs in the Sonak family.



As our dear Justice Mahesh Sonak retires after a brilliant Judicial career, let us wish him, his wife Dr. Mrs. Sangeeta and son Adv. Eeshan all the very best.



We acknowledge with gratitude his dedication and commitment to justice and the rule of law that has left an indelible mark on the communities he has served. We all offer our sincere thanks for his leadership, wisdom and compassion and wish Justice Mahesh Sonak a relaxing retirement, knowing that his life’s work has made a difference and inspired many.Undoubtedly, at just 62, Justice Mahesh Sonak must be having plans of continuing to serve the community at large. Would the voracious reader, prolific writer and passionate public speaker, Justice Mahesh Sonak team up with his former Senior Retired Justice Ferdino Rebello in his yeoman movement to Save what remains of Goa?



‘’As Judges we are architects of a better tomorrow’’ ‘’Behind every ruling lies the power to inspire change’’ Justice Sonak lived up to these two famous quotes in word and in deed!