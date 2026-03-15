Carrying Goa to the frontlines

Sena Medal recipient Lt Col Cliff D’Souza from Siolim reflects on his on his journey from IT engineer to Indian Army officer, and the lessons he learnt of discipline and service

John Aguiar

For many, Goa evokes images of quiet villages, coconut groves, and the unhurried rhythm of susegad life. Yet for Lt Col Cliff D’Souza, that same calm temperament has become a strength on the battlefield. A son of Sodiem in Siolim and a decorated officer of the Indian Army, D’Souza’s path from an IT engineering graduate to a Sena Medal recipient reflects determination, faith, and an enduring sense of duty.

Speaking about his early years, D’Souza recalls a childhood rooted in strong family values. “I grew up in Sodiem, Siolim, the son of Jose Clement D’Souza and Celeste Maria Fernandes,” he says. “Like many families in Goa, my parents instilled in me the values of simplicity, humility, and hard work.” He also credits his sister Cheryl as a constant source of support. “She has been my rock since childhood.”

His education began at Holy Cross High School in Siolim and continued at St Xavier’s in Mapusa. He later pursued IT Engineering at SRIEIT in Shiroda, graduating in 2010. Yet a career in technology was not the path he ultimately chose.

“I was always fascinated by military technology,” he explains. “The weapons, the equipment, the sheer precision of it all. I wanted to work with the best technology in the world, and nothing compares to what the military operates.” The decisive moment came when an Indian Army team visited his college. “That presentation lit a spark in me. Very soon that spark became a fire and I knew I had to join.”

Later that year he entered the Officers Training Academy in Chennai, a transition that he describes with humour and honesty. “The culture shock was massive,” he says with a laugh. “Moving from a susegad lifestyle to the gruelling routine of OTA Chennai required a complete mental shift.” He admits the adjustment was not easy. “I had to put in double the effort just to keep up. But my mother always taught me to give my best and trust God in adversity.” The effort paid off when he was commissioned into the Indian Army on September 17, 2011.

Over the years, D’Souza’s career has taken him across some of the most challenging terrains in the country. “I have served in deserts, high altitude areas and counter terrorism zones,” he says. Among his roles was a stint as an instructor at the Maratha Light Infantry Regimental Centre, where he helped train new recruits. “Helping mould young men into soldiers was deeply fulfilling,” he reflects. He has also served with the Rashtriya Rifles in Jammu and Kashmir and held a Grade One Staff appointment at Army Headquarters in New Delhi. At present, he is deployed on a United Nations peacekeeping mission in South Sudan.

His record of service includes several commendations for bravery and leadership. In 2017, while posted near Sela Pass in Arunachal Pradesh, he led a dramatic rescue during a severe snowstorm. “My team and I managed to rescue twenty six civilians, including children, who were trapped overnight in a life threatening blizzard,” he recounts.

In another operation in the Kishtwar region of Jammu and Kashmir, he led troops in dismantling a terrorist hideout. “We successfully busted the hideout and apprehended a terrorist,” he says. The operation earned him a commendation from the General Officer Commanding in Chief of the Northern Command.

The most notable recognition came with the Sena Medal for Gallantry. The award followed a major joint operation with the Jammu and Kashmir Police. “After dismantling a large network of Over Ground Workers, we tracked down and neutralised two terrorists responsible for the killing of SOG personnel,” he explains. Despite the honour, D’Souza remains modest about the achievement. “Every award represents the collective effort of the team.”

Beyond the uniform, he recently entered a new phase in his personal life. “On May 25, 2025, I was bound in holy matrimony to my soulmate, Thania Martina Fernandes,” he shares. Balancing the demands of military life with family is not always easy, he admits, but the support of loved ones makes a difference. “Army life is adventurous and challenging, but having that support system makes you stronger.”

To the youth of Goa, D’Souza offers a message of encouragement and pride. “The Indian Army is not just a profession. It is a way of life,” he says. “It teaches discipline, devotion and a deep love for the motherland.” He believes the Goan temperament can be an asset in uniform. “People often think susegad means relaxed, but staying calm and composed under pressure is actually a superpower. That quality helps a soldier remain steady in the face of danger.”

His advice is simple but heartfelt. “Step forward, serve the nation, and carry the Goan spirit to the borders.”