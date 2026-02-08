From the heart of Bardez to the peaks of Bhutan

A distinguished dental surgeon and Army officer, Major Dr Jacqueline Jacinta Dias steps into an international command role in healthcare while carrying Goa’s pride to the peaks of Bhutan

John Aguiar

The salt kissed air of Bardez has long shaped stories of quiet determination, discipline and ambition.Today, that spirit has travelled all the way to the Himalayas. In a moment of immense pride for the state, Major Dr Jacqueline Jacinta Dias, a distinguished dental surgeon specialising in periodontics in the Indian Army Dental Corps, has etched her name into military history. As of August 2025, she has taken charge as Officer Commanding of the Indian Army Overseas Dental Institution in Bhutan, becoming one of the few Goan women to hold such a prestigious international command.

This is not merely another posting. It marks a significant milestone, both professionally and symbolically, placing a Goan officer at the helm of a critical overseas military medical institution.

Overseas appointments in the Indian Army are known for their selectivity. They are reserved for officers with exceptional service records, proven competence and strong leadership credentials. Being chosen to lead such an institution reflects not only Dias’s clinical expertise but also the trust the Army places in her ability to represent the nation beyond its borders.

As Officer Commanding, she will oversee specialised dental care operations for personnel, manage administrative responsibilities and lead a team of professionals in a high pressure environment. Her role extends beyond healthcare. It also carries diplomatic significance, as she serves as a professional bridge between India and Bhutan, strengthening ties through service and cooperation. In many ways, her appointment highlights how medicine, discipline and diplomacy intersect within

the Armed Forces.

The significance of her posting also lies in what it represents for India’s relationship with Bhutan. Military and medical cooperation between the two countries has long been rooted in trust and partnership. By leading the overseas dental institution, Dias contributes directly to this enduring bond. Her work ensures high standards of care while reinforcing India’s commitment to collaboration and mutual support.

Back home, the news has sparked a wave of pride, particularly in Bardez, where her journey began. Goa has always celebrated achievements in fields such as education, hospitality and the arts. Increasingly, however, the state’s sons and daughters are making their mark in uniformed services as well.

For Goan women especially, Dias’s achievement represents a powerful shift. For decades, military leadership roles were often viewed as distant or unattainable. Today, her story challenges those assumptions. It shows that excellence, hard work and resilience can open doors once

thought closed.

Colleagues describe her as meticulous, calm under pressure and deeply committed to her profession. These qualities are essential in an environment where leadership is tested daily and precision is not negotiable. Dentistry within the Armed Forces demands both technical mastery and mental resilience, particularly in remote or high altitude locations where resources can be limited.

Yet beyond the uniform and the responsibilities lies a more personal story. For many in Goa, she is not just an officer. She is a daughter of the soil whose success feels collective. Families in Bardez speak of her with admiration, seeing in her journey the reflection of their own aspirations for the next generation.

As she begins her tenure in Bhutan, often called the Land of the Thunder Dragon, Dias carries

with her the hopes of a community and the respect of her peers. From the warm shores of Goa to the cool peaks of the Himalayas, her path is a reminder that determination can travel any distance. In doing so, she has not only made history but also inspired countless others to

dream bigger.