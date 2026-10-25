Nobel for molecular handedness

Dr. Nandkumar M. Kamat

Hold your hands together and then try placing one over the other with both palms facing down. However you turn them, they cannot coincide perfectly. Many molecules possess this same property: their mirror images contain identical atoms joined in identical sequences, yet their spatial arrangements differ.

This molecular handedness lies behind the 2026 Nobel Prize in Chemistry, awarded on October 7 to Henri B Kagan and Kenso Soai. Their discoveries explain how chemical reactions can magnify a slight preference for one mirror image into an overwhelming majority, illuminating both practical synthesis and a profound puzzle about life. Chemists call this property chirality, derived from the Greek word for hand. Two molecular forms related as non-superimposable mirror images are called enantiomers. Their differences are particularly consequential inside organisms, where enzymes, receptors, and other biological structures are themselves chiral. A molecule approaching such a structure encounters a three-dimensional environment that can distinguish its handedness. Therefore, identical molecular formulas do not guarantee identical biological behaviour.

To understand what a substance does, knowing which atoms it contains is insufficient; we must also understand how those atoms are arranged in space. Life displays a remarkable preference for these alternatives. The amino acids incorporated into ordinary cellular proteins overwhelmingly belong to the L series, while the sugars in DNA and RNA belong to the D series. These labels describe the molecular configuration rather than the direction in which a substance rotates polarised light. There are important qualifications: glycine is not chiral, and D-amino acids occur naturally, including in bacterial structures. Nevertheless, the systematic handedness of life’s central molecular machinery demands explanation. Why did biological evolution build such extensive chemical organisation around particular mirror-image forms? The historical trail leads to Louis Pasteur’s 19th-century investigations of tartrate crystals. Examining their shapes, he recognised two mirror-related types and manually separated them. Their solutions rotated polarised light in opposite directions, whereas an equal mixture cancelled the effect. Later, his observations of microbial activity demonstrated that organisms could discriminate between molecular mirror images. A substance associated with wine production exposed a fundamental distinction between apparently similar chemicals.

However, recognising handedness raised a more challenging question: how could ordinary chemistry generate the strong preference characteristic of living systems? In 1953, the theoretical physicist Frederick Charles Frank proposed a mathematical answer. Imagine that each molecular form helps produce more of itself, while interactions between opposing forms suppress their effectiveness. A tiny initial imbalance could then grow through repeated chemical activity. The idea combined self-reinforcement with competition: whichever form gained an early advantage might progressively dominate.

Frank’s paper, ‘On spontaneous asymmetric synthesis’, supplied a conceptual route from near symmetry to pronounced asymmetry. However, equations could only establish what might happen. Chemists still needed real substances and reactions that could display the proposed behaviour. Kagan provided a decisive advance in 1986. Working with colleagues in France, he investigated an assumption underlying asymmetric synthesis: that the handedness of a reaction’s product should vary proportionately with the handedness of the catalyst’s chiral component. A catalyst accelerates a reaction without being consumed overall; a chiral catalyst can favour one enantiomer. Researchers generally expected that reducing its enantiomeric purity would proportionately reduce the product’s selectivity. Kagan’s team showed that this relationship could bend away from a straight line. Chemical output did not always follow the simple arithmetic chemists had anticipated. These departures are known as nonlinear effects. Their significance becomes clearer when catalysts are understood as interacting with molecular assemblies. Components of the same handedness and those of opposite handedness can be associated differently, producing species with different activities. If mixed-handed assemblies contribute less effectively, the remaining active population can express a stronger preference than the model would predict. Under suitable conditions, a catalyst containing both enantiomers can produce a substantially more enriched product. Other arrangements can weaken the selectivity. Kagan’s insight provided chemists with both an opportunity to amplify asymmetry and a tool for investigating otherwise hidden

reaction mechanisms.

Soai at Tokyo University of Science pursued the next challenge: could the product help manufacture more of itself while strengthening its own handedness? This is asymmetric autocatalysis. The word sounds formidable, but its central meaning is straightforward: a reaction produces a chiral substance that participates in the further formation of that substance. Ordinary autocatalysis alone does not guarantee increasing enantiomeric purity. The crucial achievement was to combine self-production with amplification of the initial imbalance. After investigating different molecular systems, Soai and his collaborators identified a reaction that accomplished precisely this combination. Their landmark 1995 work involved adding diisopropylzinc to a pyrimidine aldehyde, producing a chiral alcohol whose zinc-containing form promoted further reaction. The important result was not merely that more product appeared. The initially more abundant enantiomer became increasingly dominant. Subsequent refinements demonstrated extraordinary amplification: an initial enantiomeric excess of approximately 0.00005% could increase to above 99.5% through successive reaction cycles. Enantiomeric excess measures the difference between the proportions of the two forms. Thus, a 60-to-40 mixture has a 20% excess; an almost imperceptible starting difference can become near-exclusivity.

Research published in 2003 extended the achievement to experiments without deliberately adding a chiral substance. Either molecular handedness could emerge as dominant, with subsequent autocatalysis amplifying the outcome. This does not mean that the apparatus consistently chooses the same side or that molecules possess intentions. Small statistical imbalances can become consequential when a reaction reinforces them. The distinction is essential: individual experiments may acquire strong asymmetry, even though repeated experiments do not universally favour one particular enantiomer. Molecular symmetry can therefore be broken without a chemist consciously supplying the final preference at the outset.

The Soai reaction has become an exquisitely sensitive experimental probe. Researchers investigated whether weak chiral influences, including circularly polarised light, handed crystal structures, and even certain isotopic differences, could initiate a preference that autocatalysis subsequently magnified. The broader significance lies in connecting two otherwise mismatched scales. Potential sources of an initial asymmetry may generate only minute differences, whereas biology exhibits highly consistent molecular preferences. Amplification provides a possible bridge. A small initiating influence need not directly produce biological levels of enrichment if subsequent chemical processes can progressively strengthen its effect.

However, a laboratory demonstration is not a reconstruction of Earth’s earliest chemistry. The Soai reaction uses specialised reagents and controlled conditions; its success does not establish that this particular reaction occurred before life arose. It also does not explain why terrestrial biology settled on its present amino-acid and sugar configurations.

The Nobel committee’s scientific background explicitly distinguishes a possible mechanism for generating homochirality from a definitive account of biological history. This distinction strengthens the achievement. The laureates converted an abstract possibility into experimentally accessible chemistry, giving origin-of-life researchers something concrete to investigate. For pharmaceutical chemistry, handedness is an immediate practical concern. Different enantiomers can differ in therapeutic activity, metabolism, or adverse effects, although neither form is automatically beneficial or harmful. Understanding and controlling selectivity helps researchers design manufacturing reactions and evaluate products

more precisely.

Nonlinear effects can also reveal how catalysts assemble and operate, guiding improvements beyond a single reaction. These implications extend to fragrances, flavours, and materials. For India’s pharmaceutical and chemical research institutions, the prize underscores the value of studying reaction mechanisms alongside product development: a deeper understanding can create opportunities that routine optimisation alone may overlook. The three science prizes in this series celebrate different ways of making nature accessible to investigation: controlling cellular activity with light, detecting cosmic neutrinos in Antarctic ice, and amplifying molecular handedness in a

reaction vessel.

Chemistry’s contribution is especially intimate because its mystery is written into our own bodies. Kagan and Soai showed how molecular interactions can transform a negligible imbalance into a dominant chemical outcome.