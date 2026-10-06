Blue Tigers face Uruguay test

Kolkata: India will look to end their run against World Cup opposition on a strong note when they face two-time world champions Uruguay at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan here on Tuesday. Khalid Jamil’s side held Panama 1-1 in Bengaluru before suffering a 4-0 defeat to Brazil in Kolkata, and now face another stern test against the world No 20 side.

Uruguay boast Darwin Nunez, Rodrigo Bentancur, Ronald Araujo, Jose Maria Gimenez and Lucas Torreira, although Federico Valverde, Giorgian de Arrascaeta and Sebastian Caceres are unavailable through injury, while Brian Rodriguez is also out.

India, meanwhile, have had barely 72 hours to recover from the Brazil defeat, while Uruguay have spent six days in Kolkata.

Jamil said India will need to match Uruguay physically and remain tactically disciplined.

“One mistake will cost us very badly. We have to be very careful,” he said.

Uruguay, coached by former striker Diego Forlan, come into the contest after beating Korea Republic 4-1 following a 1-3 loss to Japan.

Forlan said his side would not underestimate India. “There’s never an easy game in football,” he said. India defender Akash Mishra said the team was determined to finish the three-match run on a positive note.