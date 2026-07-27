Chanu lifts India to first gold

*She set a CWG record total of 190kg to win the women’s 48kg title

*The 31-year-old completed a hat-trick of CWG gold medals by successfully lifting 105kg in the clean and jerk

*She had earlier set another Games record in the snatch with a lift of 85kg

Olympic silver medallist Mirabai Chanu powered India to its first gold medal of the 2026 Glasgow Commonwealth Games, clinching the women’s 48kg title with a Games record-breaking performance here on Sunday.

The 31-year-old Manipuri, who completed a hat-trick of Commonwealth Games gold medals, finished with a record total of 190kg, comprising 85kg in the snatch and 105kg in the clean and jerk. She rewrote the Commonwealth Games records in all three categories.

Nigeria’s Ruth Asuquo Nyong took the silver with a total lift of 168kg, finishing 22kg behind the Indian.

Mirabai recovered from a nervy start after failing in her opening snatch attempt at 82kg before successfully lifting 85kg to seize control of the competition.

She encountered another hiccup in the clean and jerk, missing her opening attempt at 105kg. However, the seasoned campaigner made no mistake in her second attempt, clearing the weight to seal the gold while improving the Games records in clean and jerk and total lift.

With the title already secured, Mirabai skipped her final clean and jerk attempt to avoid unnecessary strain ahead of the Asian Games, which are less than two months away.

The victory further cemented Mirabai’s status as one of India’s greatest weightlifters and extended her remarkable dominance at the Commonwealth Games.