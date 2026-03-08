Dempo SC eye first three points

NT Reporter

Dempo SC will take on Diamond Harbour FC in the Indian Football League (IFL) today at the Kalyani Stadium, West Bengal on Sunday.

Dempo SC opened their campaign with a lively 2-2 draw against Real Kashmir FC, a result that reflected both their attacking promise and the ongoing process of shaping a squad that only recently came together.

Head coach Samir Naik believes the team is steadily finding its rhythm despite a challenging build-up to the season, with several new signings joining late and the squad continuing to adapt to the demands of the campaign.

“The team is coming together well,” Naik said ahead of the clash. “We didn’t get a lot of time to prepare as a complete group because some players arrived late, but the understanding is improving and the players are working hard.”

Dempo will also have to navigate a few injury concerns heading into the match, though Naik expressed confidence in the depth of the squad and the ability of players to step in when called upon.

Attention now turns to Diamond Harbour FC, who narrowly lost their opening fixture but showed enough quality to suggest they will pose a serious challenge.

Naik believes the contest will demand discipline and focus from his side.

“In football there are no easy games,” he said. “They are a team that has been together for some time and their coach knows Indian football very well. We expect a competitive match.”