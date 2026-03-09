Dempo SC suffer narrow defeat

Moyano and Díaz score once in DHFC’s first-ever IFL victory

Panaji: Dempo SC went down 2-1 to Diamond Harbour FC, who secured their first-ever Indian Football League (IFL) 2025-26 victory at the Kalyani Stadium on Sunday.

The Goan side fought back through Marcus Joseph after trailing at the break, but Hugo Díaz’s second-half strike ensured the hosts walked away with all three points.

Coach Samir Subash Naik made three changes to the Dempo starting XI, bringing in Jose Luis Moreno Peña, Amay Morajkar and Knerkitalang Buam in place of Vieri Colaco, Richmond Kwasi Owusu and Seigoumang Doungel.

Dempo began brightly and created a couple of early openings in the opening minutes, but Diamond Harbour gradually took control of possession as the half progressed. Despite their dominance on the ball, the hosts struggled to penetrate Dempo’s defensive line.

The breakthrough came deep into first-half stoppage time. A quick counter caught Dempo off guard and Antonio Moyano produced a delicate scoop over the goalkeeper to hand Diamond lead. Dempo responded strongly after the restart and drew level in the 55th minute through Marcus Joseph. The Trinidadian striker showcased his class, weaving past two defenders before finishing calmly to make it 1-1.

However, Diamond Harbour regained the advantage in the 70th minute when substitute Bryce Miranda delivered a cross into the box and Hugo Díaz finished from close range.

Joseph nearly grabbed his second soon after, but his effort in the 76th minute struck the crossbar. Dempo pushed forward during the closing stages and seven minutes of stoppage time, but the hosts held firm to seal the result.