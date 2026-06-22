Women in Blue go down

Manchester: Marizanne Kapp made the most of a couple of dropped catches to hit an unbeaten 81 and power South Africa’s crucial six-wicket win over India in their Group A contest of the Women’s T20 World Cup here on Sunday.

Kapp, who had earlier returned 2/27 with the ball, struck seven fours and four sixes to make her runs off just 45 balls. She was dropped twice by substitute fielder Radha Yadav, which proved catastrophic for India.

In reply to India’s laborious 158 for seven earlier in the innings, South Africa won with five balls to spare, making 161 for four in 19.1 overs.

Left-arm spinner Shree Charani (3/24) had put India on top with a double-wicket maiden, dismissing Laura Wolvaardt (20) and Annerie Dercksen (0) in the sixth over.

However, Kapp and Brits rebuilt steadily before accelerating at the right time. India’s fielding proved costly as Radha spilled two regulation chances offered by Kapp, who ensured the misses were punished.

Earlier, India recovered from 83 for four to post 158 for seven on a sluggish surface. Deepti Sharma made a brisk 29 off 21 balls, while captain Harmanpreet Kaur contributed 24 in her landmark 200th T20I appearance.