Private univs bringing new-age courses and jobs to Goa: Sawant

Special Correspondent

Panaji

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday said Goa is set to benefit from new-age courses offered by private universities entering the state, backed by

advancement, innovation and technical research, alongside the traditional courses available through Goa University.

“The private universities have also helped students from Goa pursue higher education within the state and further created employment opportunities for Goans,” Sawant said, adding that private universities are also playing a role in creating new campuses in Goa.

He also said that, besides Parul University, other private universities such as World Peace University and Ganpat University have established a presence in

the state.

Earlier, the Chief Minister attended the orientation ceremony of Parul University Goa at the Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Indoor Stadium.

Speaking on the occasion, Sawant said that in the long run Parul University would introduce additional courses at its Goa campus, including Cyber Security, Artificial Intelligence, Data Science, Machine Learning and Quantum Computing.

The Chief Minister encouraged students to focus on innovation, research, skilling, re-skilling and up-skilling to become future-ready contributors towards Viksit Bharat 2047.

He also said that under the National Education Policy 2020, and with the growing higher education ecosystem in Goa, the government remains committed to empowering youth through quality education, scholarships, competitive examination preparation and industry-oriented courses aligned with future opportunities in sectors such as wellness tourism, technology and innovation.

The event also introduced students and their families to the university’s approach towards education, career development, innovation and global opportunities.

University officials, faculty members, students and parents were present on the occasion.