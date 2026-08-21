Bangladesh gets new President Fakhrul

Dhaka: Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, a longtime secretary general of the ruling Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and a close ally of former premier Khaleda Zia, was on Thursday elected as the country’s new President in the first contested poll for the post in 35 years.

The 78-year-old BNP stalwart defeated his lone rival Colonel (retd) Oli Ahmed, the 84-year-old Liberal Democratic Party chairman and the nominee of the Jamaat-e-Islami-led 11-party opposition alliance, Chief Election Commissioner and also Election Returning Officer AMM Nasir Uddin announced after the counting of votes.

Of the total 349 registered voters, 343 voted in the election. Six lawmakers didn’t vote, he said. Alamgir secured 255 votes while Oli Ahmad bagged 88 votes.

He will take the oath as Bangladesh’s 23rd President on Friday evening at the Darbar Hall of Bangabhaban. It is the first contested presidential election in Bangladesh since 1991, as the office had largely been filled through consensus and uncontested polls in recent decades.

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman congratulated Alamgir on his victory in the presidential polls. Lawmakers also congratulated the President-elect by thumping their desks.