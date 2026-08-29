Nepal denies refusing help from international community

PTI

Kathmandu

Nepal on Friday denied refusing assistance from friendly countries and the international community, saying it wants to “prioritise” maximum deployment of its own security forces, which are familiar with local environmental conditions and rugged terrain.

Nepal is carrying out rescue and relief operations at an immense level, after a massive flash flood swept through Rasuwa and other parts of central Nepal on Wednesday, killing hundreds and causing widespread damage to settlements, roads, bridges and hydropower infrastructure.

According to Nepal police, at least 579 people have been killed in the devastation, with nearly a thousand missing. Several foreign countries, including India, have offered assistance in relief and rescue efforts. Nepal Foreign Minister Shisir Khanal said on Friday that the government wants to “prioritise maximum deployment of its own security forces in the initial stage.”

He, however, made it clear that the government has not refused assistance from friendly countries and the international community.

Speaking to the National News Agency (RSS), Khanal said that “International assistance was not rejected but that the rescue strategy was decided based on national capacity, immediate need and Nepal’s unique geographical situation.”

He said the rescue teams of the Nepal Army, Nepal Police, and Armed Police are accustomed to Nepal’s geographical features, rugged terrain and local environmental conditions.

“Since deploying an external rescue team in unfamiliar terrain can add complexity to coordination and technical management and may also create unforeseen risks, rescue operations were carried out using the available national capacity,” the minister said.

Khanal emphasised that the government is ready to take international assistance in difficult cases, where special technical skills are required for extremely complex physical structures.

Nepal government has requested India and China to help construct 42 Bailey bridges to resume transport services in the flood hit areas.

The portable bridges are designed for fast assembly without heavy machinery or special tools.

Nepal has asked for the assistance from its neighbours as more than three dozen bridges have been swept away by the flash flood, said Foreign Minister Shisir Khanal’s aid.

As an immediate response to the disaster, India has dispatched two tranches of relief materials to Nepal to support its relief and rehabilitation works.