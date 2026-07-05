Pope Leo defends US immigrant history at 250th anniversary

Agencies

Washington

Pope Leo XIV defended the history of the United States as that of a nation of immigrants while at an event ahead of the country’s 250th birthday.

The US marks July 4, celebrating the day in 1776 when the US ratified its Declaration of Independence from Britain.

Speaking via video from the Vatican at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia, Leo described how “successive waves of immigrants” played a role in building the nation. Leo said the word “America” is a “byword for freedom” globally due to the way the country has taken in immigrants.

“This historic anniversary presents us with the opportunity to reflect once again on the nation’s founding principles in the hope that America will remain ever true to the dream that has earned it the title of land of the free and home of the brave,” Leo said, in a reference to the US national anthem, “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

“The moral greatness of a nation is manifested, above all, in its capacity to support, protect and cherish the lives of all, especially the most vulnerable and those whose worth is questioned,” Leo said, while also emphasizing the Church’s stances against abortion and euthanasia.

During the event, Leo was honored with the annual Liberty Medal, which is given to someone “of courage and conviction” who leads in the pursuit of freedom.

However, Leo’s remarks come as US President Donald Trump’s administration has touted the mass deportations of undocumented migrants and has also suspended other forms of legal immigration, such as the 75-country immigrant visa pause.

Trump has criticized Leo’s views, calling him “weak on crime and terrible for foreign

policy.”

Trump said he is “not a fan of Pope Leo” and has rejected Leo’s views that war with Iran is not “just.”

Leo, meanwhile, has said he is “not afraid of the Trump administration.”

Trump also feuded with Leo’s predecessor, Pope Francis, over the president’s plans during his first term to build a border wall with Mexico.

However, Trump later praised Francis and called him a “a very good man who loved the world” after Francis died in 2025. Trump was also in attendance at Francis’ funeral that year.