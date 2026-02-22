SC verdict against Trump by Indian-origin lawyer

PTI

New York

At the centre of the landmark US Supreme Court verdict striking down President Donald Trump’s sweeping global tariffs is an Indian-origin lawyer who argued before America’s highest court about the illegality of the levies.

Neal Katyal, the son of Indian immigrants and the former Acting Solicitor General of the United States under President Barack Obama, argued the consequential tariff case on behalf of small businesses

and won.

“Victory,” Katyal posted on X shortly after the Supreme Court verdict came in on Friday.

Katyal, in an interview to MS Now, said “One of the great things about the American system is what just happened today. I was able to go to court – the son of immigrants – able to go to court and say on behalf of American small businesses, ‘Hey, this President is acting illegally.’”

“I was able to present my case, have them ask really hard questions at me, it was a really intense oral argument and at the end of it, they voted and we won,” he said.

“That is something so extraordinary about this country. The idea that we have a system that self-corrects, that allows us to say ‘You might be the most powerful man in the world but you still can’t break the Constitution. That to me is what today is about,” he added.

Katyal was born in 1970 in Chicago to a paediatrician mother and engineer father, both of whom immigrated from India.

Katyal is a partner in the Washington DC office of Milbank LLP and a member of the firm’s Litigation & Arbitration Group.

In a statement following the verdict, he said the US Supreme Court stood up for the rule of law and Americans everywhere.

“Its message was simple: Presidents are powerful, but our Constitution is more powerful still. In America, only Congress can impose taxes on the American people. The US Supreme Court gave us everything we asked for in our legal case. Everything.”

Katyal expressed gratitude for the leadership of the Liberty Justice Centre, who “led the fight when others wouldn’t”.

“This case has always been about the presidency, not any one president. It has always been about separation of powers, and not the politics of the moment. I’m gratified to see our Supreme Court, which has been the bedrock of our government for 250 years, protect our most fundamental values,” he said.