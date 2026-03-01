UK PM Starmer condemns Iran’s attacks

PTI

London

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Saturday condemned Iran’s “indiscriminate strikes” across West Asia and stated that British planes are in the sky as part of coordinated regional defensive operations.

In a pre-recorded video statement released by 10 Downing Street after he chaired an emergency ministerial Cabinet Office Briefing Room A (COBRA) meeting, Starmer reiterated that the United Kingdom played “no role” in the joint strikes by the US and Israel on targets in Iran.

However, he went on to describe the current regime in Iran as “utterly abhorrent” for murdering thousands of their own people, brutally crushing dissent and destabilising the region.

“So it’s clear they must never be allowed to develop a nuclear weapon. That remains the primary aim of the United Kingdom and our allies â€“ including the US,” said Starmer.

“I condemn Iran’s attacks today on partners across the region, many of which are not parties to this conflict. We extend our support and solidarity to them.

“Our forces are active and British planes are in the sky today as part of coordinated regional defensive operations to protect our people, our interests, and our allies â€“ as Britain has done before, in line with international law. We’ve stepped up protections for British bases and personnel to their highest level,” he said.

The UK PM noted that over the last year, Iran had also backed more than 20 potentially lethal attacks on British soil and poses a direct threat to dissidents of the regime and the Jewish community in the country. He stressed that it is vital that further escalation is prevented for a return to a diplomatic process.