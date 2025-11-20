Pooja Naik should undergo narco-test, says Shripad

NT Reporter

Panaji

Union Minister of State for Power and New Renewable Energy Shripad Naik on Wednesday said Pooja Naik, the main accused in the alleged cash-for-jobs scam, should undergo a narco-analysis test if she doesn’t have evidence on the allegations she made against a senior cabinet minister and two government officials.

Speaking to mediapersons in Porvorim, the Union minister said the state government is investigating the matter and, as Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said, culprits will be punished.

“One should not make allegations against anybody without any evidence. If she (Pooja) is not able to provide evidence, then she should undergo a narco-analysis test, so that truth comes out in the alleged scam,” he reckoned.

The senior BJP leader advised the government to adopt a new strategy to prevent crimes including dacoities that have been bleeding the state.

“The state government has to work out a new strategy to tackle the crimes. I have requested Chief Minister Pramod Sawant to take up preventive measures,” he said.

Opining that criminals are getting bolder and stronger, the Union minister said the government needs to adopt newer ways to prevent crimes.